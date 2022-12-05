Leader Cycles: An Indian bicycle manufacturer is now a global ambassador for the country

Covid has made people more aware of their health and sales of allied health products, particularly bicycles, have increased massively in recent years. Huge growth is expected in the upcoming years as more and more people are now using cycles for their health and fitness routines. And at times when the industry has seen such massive growth, we sure cannot forget to mention the name that has been leading the bicycle manufacturing industry in India for decades - Leader Cycles.

Situated in Ludhiana, Punjab, Leader Cycles first started its journey approx. 30 years ago in 1977. At that time they started their business by manufacturing bicycle parts. The business is owned by the Jindals, who soon started producing and selling bicycles as well and introduced “Leader Cycles” to India. Today, Leader Cycles is a global brand with a worldwide presence that primarily focuses on quality, affordability, and design of the product which makes them one of the top players in the industry.

While talking more about the company, Mr. Aman Jindal, the business head of Leader Cycles stated, “We are among the only few companies who have in-house manufacturing having ISO 9001:2015 Certification and necessary ISI license from Bureau of Indian Standards. We are continuously modernizing our production processes with the help of the latest technology and equipment to provide a variety of quality products at the best prices.” The principle at Jindal on which every employee works is to provide excellence in both the quality and the service to their customers at the best price possible by manufacturing a zero-defect end product.

While explaining more about the products, Aman shared that their products are value-for-money, and all of their products come with a lifetime frame warranty which builds trust for the quality a customer needs. They even have a fully automated manufacturing process including a disc paint plant with a phosphating line which ensures topmost paint quality of the bicycles”.

The Brand's major attractions include its extensive range of bicycles for all age groups ranging from kids cycle to MTB range including geared, non-geared, electric, hybrid, and road bikes. They have recently launched a range of electric cycles which is a new category in the bicycle industry and have been getting a very good response

Currently, Leader Cycles has a network of 2100 dealers scattered throughout more than 200 cities in India. They also hold the top ranking on all of the major e-commerce platforms. Moreover, they not only have a strong hold on the Indian audience but also have a pretty big customer base in the global market. Jindals have received various awards and certificates over the years as well. In addition to making us all feel proud of an Indian brand that is expanding quickly year after year while upholding the same level of trust and quality and making India known internationally, Leader Cycles views its manufacturing facility and the people who work there as a significant contributor to its success.

(Above mentioned article is featured content. This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)