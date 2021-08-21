Leaders of 19 Opposition parties meet virtually, make 11 demands including SC-monitored probe into use of Pegasus

New Delhi: Leaders of 19 Opposition parties on Friday (August 20, 2021) launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre and made 11 demands including a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the use of the Pegasus spyware.

During a virtual meeting which was attended by Congress President Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, among other leaders, the opposition parties also said that they will jointly organize protest actions all over the country from September 20 to 30.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, PDP's Mehbooba Mufti and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav also attended the meeting.

The Opposition leaders also called upon the people of India to rise to the occasion to 'defend secular, democratic republican order' with all their might.

"Save India today, so that we can change it for a better tomorrow," the joint statement read.

The opposition parties demanded the following from the Central Government:

Augment COVID-19 vaccine production

The leaders made a demand to the Centre to marshall and augment all COVID-19 vaccine production capabilities in India, and to procure vaccines globally and speed up the free universal mass vaccination drive immediately. They also asked the Modi government to proceed to vastly expand the public health care system and provide adequate compensation for those who lost their lives due to COVID-19.

Central Government must implement free cash transfers of Rs 7,500 per month to all families outside the income tax bracket. Distribute free food kits containing all essential commodities of daily consumption to all the needy.

Withdraw unprecedented hikes in Central Excise duties on petrol and diesel, reduce prices of cooking gas and essential commodities, particularly cooking oil and control galloping inflation.

Repeal the three anti-Agriculture Laws and compulsorily guarantee MSP to farmers.

Stop and reverse the unbridled privatisation of the public sector; repeal the labour codes which dilute the rights of the labour and the working class. Restore the rights of the working people to protest and for wage bargaining.

Implement monetary stimulus packages for the revival of MSMEs, not provision of loans. Increase public investments to build our economic and social infrastructure generating jobs and boosting domestic demand. Fill up the vacancies in government jobs.

Vastly enlarge MGNREGA with an increasing guarantee for 200 days with at least doubling of wages. Legislate an urban employment guarantee programme on similar lines.

Prioritise the vaccination of teachers, staff and students to ensure early re-opening of educational institutions.

Hold immediate Supreme Court-monitored judicial enquiry into the use of Pegasus Spyware for surveillance of people. High-level investigation into the Rafale deal –the cancellation of the earlier order and placing of a new order at a higher cost.

Release all political prisoners, including those under draconian UAPA in the Bhima Koregaon case and anti-CAA protests. Stop using other draconian laws like sedition/NSA to violate the democratic rights and civil liberties of the people. Release all media personnel detained for exercising their fundamental right of freedom of expression.

Release all political prisoners in Jammu and Kashmir. Restore full statehood including J&K cadre of central services. Conduct a free and fair election at the earliest.