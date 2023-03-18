Leaders Of National Conference Denied Security But A Conman Given Z-Plus Security: Omar Abdullah On Kiran Patel

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah today launched a scathing attack on the J&K administration and the police for the security lapse in the case of conman Kiran Bhai Patel. Accusing the government of serious failure and security lapses, Abdullah said the root cause of such incidents was the absence of civilian government.

"The present administration is full of sycophants who are only serving the PMO and only want to please the PMO," said Abdullah.

Omar was in Kulgam to offer prayers on the death anniversary of senior National Conference leader Wali Mohammad Itoo, who was killed in a deadly IED attack by Hizbul in 1994.

Omar Abdullah, while addressing a gathering, said, "While the leaders and workers of my party are being denied security, a con man was provided Z plus security four times."

The National Conference leader also alleged that an attempt was being made to cover up the matter by blaming an administrative official for the mess while protecting the security officials.

Abdullah added, "The lapse is not of the Deputy Commissioner but of the ADG Security providing security. The conman used to travel to the LoC, conduct security meetings, stay in five-star hotels and officers were licking his shoes for better postings.”

Taking a jibe at the absence of the central government and civilian elected government, Omar Abdullah said that while this man (Kiran Patel) was caught, people don't know how many more have come and gone back.

Kiran Bhai Patel, a Gujarat-based conman, had managed to fool the entire security establishment in J&K four times by flouting state protocol and misusing Z-plus security during the last six months.

The whole episode has caused huge embarrassment to the security establishment as it prepares to host G-20 meetings and other high-profile events soon.

While talking to reporters, Abdullah said that the only people who benefited from this government are frauds.

Accusing the BJP of fearing elections, Omar Abdullah said that BJP cannot face the people and there is no other reason why elections are being delayed in Jammu and Kashmir.