Leading a life of philanthropy through business- Anil Singh

In life, oftentimes we need all the help we can get. However, someone must step up and offer a helping hand. One such name that arises for their philanthropic activities is Anil Singh. Born and brought up in Bulandshahr, Anil Singh is an individual who has received both national and international recognition.

Anil Singh is first and foremost a businessman, running a company known as Lakshya Flexi Tubes. Lakshya Flexi Tubes is one of the leading names for those looking for high-quality fixing solutions. As expected there are several industries and even small-scale projects that can use the products made by Lakshya Flexi Tubes. By being one of the best and ensuring results, Anil Singh has also seen exponential growth in his business. What started in 2007 as a 15-member team has quickly grown to 200 individuals employed under Lakshya Flexi Tubes. Now, Anil Singh wants to raise this number to 500 by the end of 2023. Employing so many people is a sign of beneficence in itself, as he is, directly and indirectly, assisting the lives of hundreds more.

Apart from his entrepreneurial activities, Anil Singh is also a full-time philanthropist, even having his organisation by the name of Sadbhawna Sewa Sansthan. Sadbhawna Sewa Sansthan has been a boon to society for several years with a valiant effort made during the pandemic. While almost all of the country was in a state of lockdown, many had lost their source of livelihood or were ailed by the virus. With the help of Sadbhawna Sewa Sansthan, Anil Singh was able to run extensive awareness campaigns as well as provide health kits, 5 lakh masks and food supplies to almost 28 lakh households across India. Anil Singh's attention to detail and willingness to assist others has even won him international recognition, which was published in the World Record Publishing Company in London in 2020.

People like Anil Singh are the future of the nation, as they actively work to provide for those around them as well. We hope that Anil Singh and Sadbhawna Sewa Sansthan find many more heights of success in the years to come. If you want to know more about them, check out the link given below:

(Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)