‘Leading Delhi To Digital Fruad...’: BJP Slams Kejriwal, Atishi Over ‘Fraudulent Schemes' Allegations

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Wednesday lashed out at the Aam Aadami Party (AAP) after Delhi government's Women and Child Development Department put up a public notice stating that no welfare scheme announced by Arvind Kejriwal for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections had been officially notified. The Delhi department’s clarification came after Kejriwal announced Sunday that registration for the 'Mahila Samman Yojana' will begin on December 23.

The scheme promises Rs 2,100 per month to women in Delhi. Kejriwal had further added that teams are set up to help women register and obtain cards.

BJP Slams Kejriwal, AAP Government

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva accused Arvind Kejriwal of misleading the public and promoting a "non-existent scheme." Sachdeva alleged, "Arvind Kejriwal is leading the people of Delhi towards digital fraud. There is an AAP government in Delhi, and their own department is issuing a warning to the public that no such scheme exists. Arvind Kejriwal is cheating the people of Delhi. This is Atishi vs Arvind Kejriwal."

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari accused Delhi CM Atishi and Arvind Kejriwal of ‘cheating’ the people of Delhi. He told ANI, “There is no such proposal and no such plan. Arvind Kejriwal has stooped so low that he is cheating the people of Delhi. Now it is coming to light that money can be withdrawn from the accounts of those who are signing. Why is Atishi silent, she is the Chief Minister." He added that the Delhi is shocked by the news that the WCD department had to release advertisement to make the citizens aware of the ‘ongoing fraud.’

‘He has been exposed,’ said UP Minister Sanjay Nishad adding that Kejriwal’s ‘magic has finished.’

Union Minister Harsh Malhotra accused Arvind Kejriwal and his leaders of consistently misleading the people of Delhi. He said, "They promised 500 schools in 2015 but failed to open them. They also promised 20 hospitals and 20 colleges, which has been proven false."

Malhotra further criticized the 'Mahila Samman Yojana,' saying, "Initially, they promised Rs 1000, then changed it to Rs 2100. If someone is supposed to receive Rs 1000 in their account, their account number should be collected securely on the Delhi government website, not on a physical form. This could lead to a major fraud, including a cyber fraud."

AAP Hits Back Over Fraud Allegations

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal responded Wednesday to a notice from the Women and Child Development Department (WCD). The notice stated that the welfare schemes launched by Kejriwal have not been notified by the Delhi government and are "non-existent."

In a post on X, Kejriwal claimed that the BJP is upset by the 'Mahila Samman Yojana' and 'Sanjeevani Yojana.'

"These people are badly upset by the Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana. They have planned to arrest Atishi ji in the next few days by making a fake case. Before that, raids will be conducted on senior AAP leaders. I will hold a press conference on this today at 12 o'clock," he said.

Reacting to the allegations, AAP MP Sanjay Singh told the news agency, "Why is there so much hatred? Action will be taken against officers on whom pressure was put by BJP to release this notice. The public will not believe the lies spread by BJP."

(With ANI inputs)