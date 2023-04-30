'Learn From My Brother Rahul': Priyanka On PM Modi's Congress 'Abused Me 91 Times' Remark

New Delhi: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Congress has hurled different types of abuses at him 91 times, party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday asked him to learn from her brother Rahul Gandhi. At a public meeting in poll-bound Karnataka's Bagalkote district, Vadra, while commenting on PM Modi's remarks, also said that one has to take such attacks in their stride in public life.

"At least they (91 abuses) are fitting on one page; if you look at the abuses by them to my family and if we start making a list, we will publish books after books about it," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.

She added that someone in Modi's office had made a list not about the problems of the people, but about who had abused the Prime Minister many times.

"...I have seen many Prime Ministers, Indira (Gandhi) Ji, she took bullets for this country. I have seen Rajiv Gandhi, he sacrificed his life for this country. I have seen PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh working hard for this country... But he (Modi) is the first Prime Minister I have seen, who comes before you and cries that he is being abused," the Congress leader said.

She asked PM Modi to learn from her brother Rahul who says that he is ready to take a bullet for the sake of this country, not just abuse.

"My brother says he will stand for truth, whether you abuse, shoot a bullet, or stab with a knife," Vadra said.

She added that this is public life and that one has to bear such things.

"One needs to have courage and move forward," she said, adding, "Now that I'm talking to you, let me tell you, if you learn one more thing it will be good: listen to the voice of the people."

Earlier on Saturday, PM Narendra Modi tore into the Congress and said it has hurled abuses at him 91 times for what he insisted was due to its 'sources' of corruption being shut by him.

His reaction came days after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's 'venomous snake' barb at him.

Addressing a public rally in Karnataka's Bidar district, he said, "Someone has made a list of such abuses against me and it has been sent to me. Till now, Congress people have abused me 91 times with different types. Had Congress people put efforts in good governance and boosting the morale of its workers, instead of wasting time on this dictionary of abuses, it would not have been in such a pathetic plight."

Congress was abusing him, as he has shut all its sources of corruption, Modi said.