Tripura was chosen by the party leadership (Tripura Bypolls Result) to spread roots outside Bengal. A team of poll strategist Prashant Kishor also went to survey the land for them. Abhishek Banerjee himself has gone there. Even after that, the Trinamool (TMC) could not open its account in Tripura in the assembly by-election. The results of the four bypoll constituencies of Agartala, Baddawali, Yuvrajnagar and Surma were released on Sunday. The BJP has won three of these seats. The Agartala constituency has gone to The Congressman Sudip Roy Barman. In all the four constituencies, the Trinamool (TMC in Tripura) finished at number four.

In the Tripura by-election, the Trinamool's vote share is said to be 1,333. That is, in every center, their security deposit has been forfeited. On this, the TMC camp, especially the party's all-India secretary Abhishek Banerjee, has come under fire. Congress leader Pawan Khera said, "Narendra Modi and Abhishek Banerjee are dreaming of a Congress-free India. I don't know if they are dreaming together or Abhishek separately learning from Modi. But Abhishek Banerjee is still new. There's a lot to learn in politics. Neither the dream of a Congress-free Tripura will be realised, nor a Congress-free Bengal, nor a Congress-free India."

Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar also lashed out at him. He said, " Banglay vote loot, Tripuray here BHOOT (Vote loot in Bengal but, become ghost in Tripura). Bengal's leader of the opposition, Shubendu Adhikari said, "In Bengal, the Trinamool won the vote by rigging, so it could not make an advantage by going to Tripura."

However, Trinamool's state secretary-cum-spokesperson in Bengal, Kunal Ghosh, responded to them. He claimed that the BJP, the Left and the Congress have joined hands and tried to stop the Trinamool. However, this result does not matter, the Trinamool will be determined to win in Tripura in the coming days also, said Abhishek Himself. When asked about the results of the day, Abhishek said, "Congratulations to all those who have won. Trinamool workers have been beaten up and lying on the ground. He didn't leave an inch of land. Through the media, I will say to the people of Tripura that thanks to those who voted, even those who did not. We will continue to work the same way with your demands in the coming days. Whether it takes six months or six years, or 10 years, the Trinamool will not give up the ground until democracy is re-established in Tripura. Those who supported, those who did not, we will continue to fight in the days to come in the interest of all."

The Trinamool had also jumped in with all its might in the assembly bypolls after the municipal elections in Tripura. Abhishek himself campaigned for the 2023 assembly elections. However, out of the four assembly constituencies in the by-election, the Trinamool got 2 per cent votes in Agartala, 3 per cent in Town Baradwali, about 3.5 per cent in Surma and about 3 per cent in Yuvrajnagar.