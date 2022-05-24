Learn, Thrive and Explore world-class IT education at SICSR, Pune

Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research (SICSR), a pioneer in IT (Information Technology), aims at building future leaders for the IT industry worldwide by imparting world-class IT education to them. With state-of-the-art information technology infrastructure, SICSR’s broad portfolio of academic IT programmers, dedicated faculties, and diverse student body create an educational experience that is relevant, enriching, and uniquely symbiotic.

SICSR’s goal is to prepare IT pioneers for the IT business worldwide. The courses offered are a blend of two major aspects - Business and IT. The institute prepares industry-ready experts through its courses and strengthens overall student development. As a prominent IT Institution, SICSR adds and contributes to the knowledge and advancement of society.

SICSR believes in experiential learning pedagogy that promotes students to develop pilot projects for exploring theoretical courses. To develop techno-management skills in students, the institute conducts various workshops and seminars by industry leaders on current technologies. Additionally, students are also encouraged to learn using various technologies which can strengthen their skills.

Prof. Dr. Jatinderkumar R. Saini, Director of SICSR, shared, “SICSR aims to prepare professionals for the IT industry worldwide by imparting world-class IT education to them. IT has become a critical tool for economic, business, and social development and is playing a pivotal and catalytic role in the nation’s progress. Better fundamental IT skills will upgrade students’ skills and make them technology savvy to practice the use of IT to solve complex business problems.”

SICSR surveys its course content contingent upon the current industry needs. It has been spearheading jobs in various domains including management and Information Technology. The core thought of SICSR is to be industry-driven, information-based, and socially mindful. Every year SICSR has been designing and adding various courses according to the needs of the industry. Currently, the admission window is open for the following programmes:

● Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA)

● Bachelor of Business Administration in Information Technology (BBA-IT)

Aspirants can apply for the BBA-IT and BCA courses through SET Examination 2022. The entrance test is a gateway to apply for popular undergraduate courses at SICSR that will enable students to begin a successful career in business administration and information technology.

SET 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode across 80 cities all over India. To register for SET 2022, aspirants can visit set-test.org and fill out their candidature correctly. Post filling their candidature, aspirants can proceed with the payment of registration fees via digital payment methods or demand draft.

Once shortlisted, the aspirant would then need to attend the further admission process conducted by SICSR, Pune. Students passing XII (10+2) or equivalent government-approved Diploma in Engineering/ Technology from any recognized Board with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade (For SC/ST: 45%) are eligible to enroll in the undergraduate admission process for SICSR.

For further information visit- https://www.sicsr.ac.in/

To apply for undergraduate courses, register for SET-2022- https://www.set-test.org/

