The priest of the temple built in the MSJ College campus of Bharatpur district of Rajasthan has received threats. In the threatening letter found in the temple, it is written that if he does not leave the temple, his head will be beheaded in 10 days. The priest of the temple has been threatened with death. It has been made clear in this letter that if his words are not obeyed, then the priest will have to face the consequences. After this, there is a huge resentment in the Hinduist organizations of the district. After the disclosure of the matter, people say that if the culprits are not caught soon, then an atmosphere of fear can arise in Bharatpur too.

After it was revealed that the priest of the temple built in the college is being publicly threatened in this way, the student organization Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has expressed anger by shouting slogans after locking the college gate regarding this matter. Student leaders affiliated to ABVP said, "Police should disclose the matter at the earliest by reaching out to those pasting this letter." In this letter, when threats were made citing the Udaipur incident, then this matter also became viral in the entire city.

After receiving the complaint, now the team of the local police station has started the investigation of the matter by removing this letter pasted on the temple. During this, the footage of CCTV cameras installed nearby is also being scrutinised. Police say that it will be right to say something in this matter only after investigation.