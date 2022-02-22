'Leave Ukraine temporarily': India's latest advisory for students amid rising tensions

New Delhi: Amid escalation in tensions over Russia’s move to recognize the breakaway regions of Ukraine, India on Tuesday issued a fresh advisory for students and its citizens, asking them to temporarily leave the eastern European country.

“Embassy of India is receiving a large number of calls asking about the confirmation of online classes by Medical Universities. In this regard, as informed earlier, Embassy is engaged with respective authorities for streamlining of the education process for Indian students. Students are advised, in the interest of their safety to leave Ukraine temporarily, rather than wait for an official confirmation from universities. Updates received in this regard would be conveyed subsequently”, the advisory read.

The Indian embassy in Kyiv said that it is organising additional flights out of Ukraine in view of the continued tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

This advisory was issued by the Indian embassy amid escalating situation at the Russia-Ukraine border. "In view of the continued high level of tensions and uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, additional flights are being organised," the Indian embassy said in an advisory.

The advisory further listed the available flights from Kyiv to New Delhi with the booking procedure. A total of four flights are scheduled to depart between February 25 and March 6.Scheduled flights of Air Arabia, Fly Dubai, Qatar Airways, etc are continuing to operate their routine flights from Ukraine to India.

As the UN Security Council met for a late-night emergency session, India warned that the latest actions of Russia in regard to Ukraine could "undermine peace and security" and called for restraint and de-escalation.

Addressing the Council late Monday night, India`s Permanent Representative TS Tirumurti said, "The escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation is a matter of deep concern. These developments have the potential to undermine peace and security of the region."

He reiterated his earlier calls "for restraint on all sides" and added, "The immediate priority is de-escalation of tensions taking into account the legitimate security interests of all countries and aimed towards securing long term peace and stability in the region and beyond."

Calling for the protection of civilians, Tirumurti noted that about 20,000 Indians lived in Ukraine, some of them in border areas, and said: "The well-being of Indian nationals is of priority to us".

The emergency meeting requested by the US, France and the UK capped a day of sudden actions by Russian President Vladimir Putin recognising the breakaway rebel regions of Luhansk and Donetsk as independent nations, announcing a security pact with them and ordering Russian troops to those areas as "peacekeepers".

Earlier, Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo told the Council that "the next hours and days will be critical. The risk of major conflict is real and needs to be prevented at all costs".

She said that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres considers Russia`s decision "to recognise the independence of certain areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions to be a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and inconsistent with the principles of the Charter of the UN".

Guterres cancelled a trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo in view of the developments in Ukraine. As this month`s Council President, Russia`s Permanent Representative Vasily Nebenzia chaired the session.

As neither he nor China`s Permanent Representative Zhang Jun objected to the meeting`s agenda, there was no vote during the session that started shortly after 9 PM on Monday (EST) and lasted nearly 90 minutes.

Russia was isolated in the 15-member Council without even China openly supporting its action. Nebenzia said that most members of the Council "did not find a place" for the people of the breakaway regions.

Zhang said in a short statement said, "We believe that all countries should solve international disputes by peaceful means, in line with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter". The parties to the conflict should "seek reasonable solutions to address each other`s concerns on the basis of equality and mutual respect", he said.

India`s statement was one of the mildest straddling in the East and the West while most of the members roundly criticised Putin`s actions. African nations, Kenya, Ghana and Gabon made surprisingly strong criticism against Russia.

US Permanent Representative Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that Putin wanted "the world to travel back in time to a time before the United Nations, to a time when empires ruled the world".

"Other members of this Council, even those who often align with Russia on other matters have been clear that the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of every UN Member State should be respected and safeguarded, including Ukraine."

The UK`s Permanent Representative Barbara Woodward warned Russia that it will face "severe economic consequences to its economy" should it invade Ukraine.

