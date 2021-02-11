Left calls for 12-hour West Bengal bandh on Friday after clash with Congress, state police

West Bengal: After left and Congress activists demonstrators clashed with police during a rally in Nabanna in Kolkata, the Left Front Chairman Biman Bose on Thursday (February 11) announced a 12- hour West Bengal bandh.

The clash between the two injured many, including some police personnel. The announcement stated that the bandh will be conducted by the Left and associate parties from 6 AM on Friday (February 12).

“Left calls for a 12-hour bandh in West Bengal on Friday from 6 AM to 6 PM to protest over today’s incident wherein left party members were beaten up and water cannons were used against them by police during march to Nabanna in Kolkata,” Biman Bose said in a statement condemning the event.

The incident took place when Left and Congress activists were demonstrating against low job opportunities in the state.

Following the clash in condemnation of the brutal attacks on students and young men and women by the “police force of the Trinamool Congress government”, Biman Bose called for the 12- hour West Bengal bandh.

“The way police unleashed atrocities on the participants in the march to Nabanna, it created a situation somewhat akin to the historic Jallianwala Bagh incident,” Bose said in a statement.

