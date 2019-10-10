close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Left protest

Left parties to hold week-long nationwide agitation against Centre over economic slowdown

The Left parties had last month announced a protest on October 10 and 16 to press for their demands which also include stopping privatisation of the public sector and raising the minimum monthly old age and widow pension to Rs 3,000.

Left parties to hold week-long nationwide agitation against Centre over economic slowdown

NEW DELHI: Left parties will hold a week-long, nationwide agitation against the Narendra Modi government over the current economic slowdown from Thursday.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Secretary-General Sitaram Yechury had on Friday called upon all units of the party to mobilise large sections of society ahead of the countrywide protests by all left parties on the current situation of the Indian economy.

"The Economy is a mess, and our Central Committee calls upon all its units to mobilise the largest sections of the people in response to the call given by the Left parties for an all India protest between October 10 and 16 on our very specific demands," Yechury had tweeted.

The Left parties had last month announced a protest on October 10 and 16 to press for their demands which also include stopping privatisation of the public sector and raising the minimum monthly old age and widow pension to Rs 3,000.

Live TV

In a press communique by the CPI (M), the party raised many demands including increased public expenditure to generate employment. It also demanded "increased public investment to generate employment. Until then, the central government must provide unemployment allowance to the youth," the press communique read.

In addition, the party appealed to the government to ensure a minimum wage of Rs. 21,000 per month.

The party also urged the government to stop privatization of public sector, withdraw 100 per cent FDI in defence and coal sectors and halt privatization of BSNL, Air India and ordnance factories.

Tags:
Left protestSitaram YechuryEconomic slowdownNarendra Modi
Next
Story

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Degwar sector, Indian Army retaliates

Must Watch

PT2M1S

DNA analysis of a paralysed man who used a robot suit to walk