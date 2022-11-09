'Leftist are BIG educated thieves, TMC uneducated thieves', says Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar

A new equation has emerged in state politics after the takeover of the Left-BJP coalition in Nandakumar in East Midnapore. But the top leaders of the two parties are reluctant to recognize this alliance. As the Left has claimed that the BJP is not associated with this alliance, State BJP President Sukanta Majumdar fired a shot at the Left on Tuesday afternoon. On this day, Sukanta said, 'We do not have any alliance with the left. For us, both PFI and SFI are equal. Both organizations want to break India into pieces. And become an Islamic state. Leftists are the big thieves. Steal like a pickpocket. Before you understand what has happened, your pocket will be empty. CPMs are educated thieves. And the TMC are uneducated thieves. Stealing in front of everyone."

The Left-BJP alliance unilaterally took over Nandakumar's Baharampur Cooperative Agriculture Credit Society on Monday. Trinamool could not field candidates in 52 out of 63 seats. The alliance also captured the 11 seats that went to the polls. But the CPM made it clear that no one contested on the party's ticket in the cooperative elections. The progressive alliance led by Samabaya Bachao Mancha fought.

Let's say, recently opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari has been repeatedly heard saying that Hindu votes will fall in one place. And Muslims will not vote for Trinamool. He is planning to seize power in this equation. Many people think that the same formula was tested in the Baharampur cooperative election.