NewsIndia
LEOPARD

Leopard cub found roaming in Greater Noida’s AVJ Heights Society, residents alerted

The management committee of AVJ Heights Society has requested the parents not to let their children to wander out of the house in the wake of the leopard cub being found roaming in the society. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 11:45 PM IST
  • A leopard cub was found in the under-construction towers of AVJ Heights Housing Society.
  • Residents have been warned to remain careful.

Trending Photos

Leopard cub found roaming in Greater Noida’s AVJ Heights Society, residents alerted

New Delhi: A leopard cub was found roaming in the under-construction towers of AVJ Heights Housing Society in Zeta I, Greater Noida, as per Tricity Today. The management committee of the society has alerted the residents of the animal. As per the report, the management committee told the residents that the forest department officials have been informed. Meanwhile, those living in the towers adjacent to AVJ Heights captured the videos of the leopard cub. 

An atmosphere of panic spread among the residents after the news of the leopard cub being spotted spread. The children have been banned from playing in the park. The management committee of AVJ Heights Society has also requested the parents not to allow their children to wander out of the house. Further, they asked the residents to remain careful till the animal is caught, the report added. 

 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; June 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Maharashtra Chief Minister
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- How Supreme Court agreed for floor test?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; June 29, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Comment Row -- Will UAE condemn Kanhaiya's beheading?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur beheading -- Religious war started in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur beheading -- Open challenge to government and constitution?
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Row -- Man beheaded in Udaipur for supporting Nupur Sharma
DNA Video
DNA: 19 killed in building collapse in Mumbai's Kurla
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the relationship between Gandhi Family and former PM Narasimha Rao