New Delhi: A leopard cub was found roaming in the under-construction towers of AVJ Heights Housing Society in Zeta I, Greater Noida, as per Tricity Today. The management committee of the society has alerted the residents of the animal. As per the report, the management committee told the residents that the forest department officials have been informed. Meanwhile, those living in the towers adjacent to AVJ Heights captured the videos of the leopard cub.

An atmosphere of panic spread among the residents after the news of the leopard cub being spotted spread. The children have been banned from playing in the park. The management committee of AVJ Heights Society has also requested the parents not to allow their children to wander out of the house. Further, they asked the residents to remain careful till the animal is caught, the report added.