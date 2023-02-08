topStoriesenglish2571096
Leopard Enters Ghaziabad District Court in Raj Nagar, Several People Injured

The leopard reportedly attacked and injured people outside Ghaziabad Court's Chief Judicial Magistrate's office. 

Feb 08, 2023

New Delhi: A leopard on Wednesday (February 8, 2023) entered the premises of the Ghaziabad District Court and injured several people. As per the latest reports, teams of police and forest department have reached the court, which is in Ghaziabad's Raj Nagar, to catch the leopard.

The big cat reportedly attacked and injured people outside Chief Judicial Magistrate's court's office around 4 pm. 

The injured, meanwhile, have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Watch: Leopard enters Ghaziabad district court

Further details are awaited.

Earlier last month, a leopard was killed after being hit by a speeding vehicle on the Delhi Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad. 

The incident took place on January 17 near the Kalcheena village when the leopard, believed to be crossing the road, was hit by a vehicle and died on the spot.

The male leopard was said to be five years old.

LeopardLeopard in GhaziabadGhaziabad district courtGhaziabad News

