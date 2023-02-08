Leopard Enters Ghaziabad District Court in Raj Nagar, Several People Injured

New Delhi: A leopard on Wednesday (February 8, 2023) entered the premises of the Ghaziabad District Court and injured several people. As per the latest reports, teams of police and forest department have reached the court, which is in Ghaziabad's Raj Nagar, to catch the leopard.

The big cat reportedly attacked and injured people outside Chief Judicial Magistrate's court's office around 4 pm.

The injured, meanwhile, have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Watch: Leopard enters Ghaziabad district court

#WATCH | Several people injured as leopard enters Ghaziabad district court premises in Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/ZYD0oPTtOl February 8, 2023

Further details are awaited.

Earlier last month, a leopard was killed after being hit by a speeding vehicle on the Delhi Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad.

The incident took place on January 17 near the Kalcheena village when the leopard, believed to be crossing the road, was hit by a vehicle and died on the spot.

The male leopard was said to be five years old.