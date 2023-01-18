topStoriesenglish
Leopard killed after being hit by speeding vehicle on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

The police rushed to the spot and informed the Sub divisional magistrate and the forest department team.

Last Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 10:14 PM IST|Source: PTI

Ghaziabad (UP), Jan 18 (PTI) A leopard was killed after being hit by a speeding vehicle on the Delhi Meerut Expressway here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night near the Kalcheena village when the leopard, believed to be crossing the road, was hit by a vehicle. It died on the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Ravi Kumar said.

An FIR has been registered against the owner of the vehicle at the Bhojpur police station. The police are obtaining the CCTV footage to ascertain the details of the vehicle. The accident took place on the DME's Ghaziabad-Meerut track, he said.

The body of the animal was sent for necropsy which will be conducted by a panel of three veterinarians and the report is expected on Thursday, the senior official said.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) Manish Singh said the male leopard was five years old.

"Its nails, teeth and pelt are intact. The necropsy report would help establish the injuries due to which the wild cat died, he added.

