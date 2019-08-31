Leopard rescued from residential area in Rajasthan

Bhilwara: Forest officials on Saturday rescued a leopard from a residential area here in Rajasthan.

A Ranger of Forest Department, Govind Singh told ANI, "On August 21, we were informed about a leopard in a residential area and since then we have been looking for it. Today, we were finally able to catch it and rescue it from the residential area."

Rajasthan: A leopard that had entered residential areas of Bhilwara, has been rescued by a team of Forest Department today. A Forest Official says, “After continuous efforts, our team has been able to trap the leopard. As per orders, it will be released in the forest tonight.” pic.twitter.com/qFdAwhkD5u — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2019

"The decision is yet to be taken about when and where to release it," he added.

Earlier this month, similar incidents have occurred in Uttarakhand and Assam.