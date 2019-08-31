close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Leopard

Leopard rescued from residential area in Rajasthan

A Ranger of Forest Department said, "On August 21, we were informed about a leopard in a residential area and since then we have been looking for it. Today, we were finally able to catch it and rescue it from the residential area."

Leopard rescued from residential area in Rajasthan
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

Bhilwara: Forest officials on Saturday rescued a leopard from a residential area here in Rajasthan.

A Ranger of Forest Department, Govind Singh told ANI, "On August 21, we were informed about a leopard in a residential area and since then we have been looking for it. Today, we were finally able to catch it and rescue it from the residential area."

"The decision is yet to be taken about when and where to release it," he added.

Live TV

Earlier this month, similar incidents have occurred in Uttarakhand and Assam. 

Tags:
LeopardLeopard rescuedBhilwara
Next
Story

Delhi Police asks court to frame murder charges against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

Must Watch

PT3M55S

At least 20 dead, 35 injured in chemical factory blast in Maharashtra's Dhule; at least 70 trapped