Leopard spotted in Greater Noida West near Ajnara Le Garden society, housing societies on high alert

New Delhi: Housing societies in Greater Noida West of Gautambudh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh issued a high alert after a leopard was spotted in the area. As per the a notice released by a housing society the leopard was seen near Ajnara Le Garden society and the residents were requested to stay in flats. "A leopard/tiger was seen near by Le Garden society all are requested to stay n their flats" Societites requested its residents to stop further movements to avaoid any untoward incident. Meanwhile the police and forest Department officials are trying to catch the leopard.

As per reports, the concerned society has informed the Bisrak police station and the forest department officials have reached the spot. Leopard has been seen in the construction area of ​​the society. People are busy in search of leopard.