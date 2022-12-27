topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
GREATER NOIDA WEST

Leopard spotted in Greater Noida West near Ajnara Le Garden society, housing societies on high alert

Housing societies in greater Noida West have asked its residents to stay in their flats after a leopard was spotted near Ajnara Le Garden society.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 12:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Leopard spotted in Greater Noida West near Ajnara Le Garden society, housing societies on high alert

New Delhi: Housing societies in Greater Noida West of Gautambudh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh issued a high alert after a leopard was spotted in the area. As per the a notice released by a housing society the leopard was seen near Ajnara Le Garden society and the residents were requested to stay in flats. "A leopard/tiger was seen near by Le Garden society all are requested to stay n their flats" Societites requested its residents to stop further movements to avaoid any untoward incident. Meanwhile the police and forest Department officials are trying to catch the leopard.

As per reports, the concerned society has informed the Bisrak police station and the forest department officials have reached the spot. Leopard has been seen in the construction area of ​​the society. People are busy in search of leopard.

Live Tv

Greater Noida WestLeopardAjnara Le Garden SocietyGautambudh Nagar

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Heroic story of Sahibzadas
DNA Video
DNA: When revolutionary Udham Singh was born in 1899
DNA Video
DNA: Quota of success is fixed in Kota!
DNA Video
DNA: Huge 'bomb cyclone' storm hits America
DNA Video
DNA: The mystery of Tunisha's last '15 minutes' UNFOLD!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 26, 2022
DNA Video
Heavy snowfall in America worsens the situation
DNA Video
DNA: The 'epidemic' of 'food wastage' is more dangerous than Corona
DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar