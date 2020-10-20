Less than 50,000 COVID-19 cases recorded in last 24 hours, tally nears 76-lakh

New Delhi: In a positive development, India saw a large dip in new COVID-19 infecion with less than 50,000 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. As per the Ministry of health data, India recorded 46,791 new COVID-19 cases.
The total coronavirus cases in India now stands at 75,97,064 which includes 7,48,538 active cases and 67,33,329 cured/discharged/migrated cases. The death toll in India stands at 1,15,197 with 587 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
The recovery rate in India stands at 88.63 per cent and the fatality rate is at 1.52 per cent.
Here's the state-wise tally of COVID-19 cases:
|No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|178
|6
|3892
|24
|56
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|35065
|1409
|744532
|4303
|6453
|24
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2833
|9
|10780
|228
|30
|4
|Assam
|27319
|839
|173213
|1530
|875
|7
|5
|Bihar
|10937
|353
|194005
|1222
|1003
|7
|6
|Chandigarh
|861
|23
|12617
|63
|208
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|25979
|771
|135259
|3091
|1534
|56
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|43
|11
|3140
|13
|2
|9
|Delhi
|22570
|722
|304561
|2845
|6040
|31
|10
|Goa
|3283
|365
|36914
|519
|549
|5
|11
|Gujarat
|14255
|159
|142662
|1147
|3643
|8
|12
|Haryana
|10075
|33
|139511
|1160
|1648
|8
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|2593
|37
|16270
|201
|272
|4
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|8314
|363
|78667
|781
|1388
|9
|15
|Jharkhand
|6220
|282
|89780
|769
|842
|3
|16
|Karnataka
|106233
|3050
|653829
|8004
|10542
|64
|17
|Kerala
|92831
|2468
|252868
|7469
|1182
|21
|18
|Ladakh
|880
|37
|4701
|86
|66
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|12996
|285
|145421
|1287
|2786
|13
|20
|Maharashtra
|174246
|9210
|1384879
|15069
|42240
|125
|21
|Manipur
|3748
|142
|11913
|172
|117
|1
|22
|Meghalaya
|2069
|82
|6392
|110
|75
|23
|Mizoram
|129
|24
|2151
|3
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1653
|70
|6273
|67
|27
|25
|Odisha
|19619
|773
|249575
|2738
|1152
|17
|26
|Puducherry
|4152
|125
|28520
|230
|575
|1
|27
|Punjab
|5307
|428
|118767
|884
|4029
|17
|28
|Rajasthan
|20893
|246
|152573
|2194
|1760
|12
|29
|Sikkim
|263
|9
|3276
|11
|62
|2
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|38093
|1028
|642152
|4515
|10691
|49
|31
|Telengana
|20686
|412
|202577
|1891
|1282
|7
|32
|Tripura
|2609
|63
|26748
|198
|331
|33
|Uttarakhand
|5527
|201
|51900
|531
|933
|6
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|31495
|1401
|418685
|3093
|6685
|27
|35
|West Bengal
|34584
|657
|284325
|3272
|6119
|63
|Total#
|748538
|23517
|6733328
|69720
|115197
|587
The five most affected states in India are -Maharashtra, Karnataka,Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. However, these states are now recording stages of decline of active cases.
On October 13, India had last registered daily cases below 60,000. The active cases of coronavirus infection remained below 8 lakh for the fourth consecutive day.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.
According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 9,61,16,771 samples have been tested up to October 18 with 10,32,795 samples being tested on Monday.