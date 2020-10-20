Less than 50,000 COVID-19 cases recorded in last 24 hours, tally nears 76-lakh

New Delhi: In a positive development, India saw a large dip in new COVID-19 infecion with less than 50,000 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. As per the Ministry of health data, India recorded 46,791 new COVID-19 cases.

The total coronavirus cases in India now stands at 75,97,064 which includes 7,48,538 active cases and 67,33,329 cured/discharged/migrated cases. The death toll in India stands at 1,15,197 with 587 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate in India stands at 88.63 per cent and the fatality rate is at 1.52 per cent.

Here's the state-wise tally of COVID-19 cases:

No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 178 6 3892 24 56 2 Andhra Pradesh 35065 1409 744532 4303 6453 24 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2833 9 10780 228 30 4 Assam 27319 839 173213 1530 875 7 5 Bihar 10937 353 194005 1222 1003 7 6 Chandigarh 861 23 12617 63 208 7 Chhattisgarh 25979 771 135259 3091 1534 56 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 43 11 3140 13 2 9 Delhi 22570 722 304561 2845 6040 31 10 Goa 3283 365 36914 519 549 5 11 Gujarat 14255 159 142662 1147 3643 8 12 Haryana 10075 33 139511 1160 1648 8 13 Himachal Pradesh 2593 37 16270 201 272 4 14 Jammu and Kashmir 8314 363 78667 781 1388 9 15 Jharkhand 6220 282 89780 769 842 3 16 Karnataka 106233 3050 653829 8004 10542 64 17 Kerala 92831 2468 252868 7469 1182 21 18 Ladakh 880 37 4701 86 66 19 Madhya Pradesh 12996 285 145421 1287 2786 13 20 Maharashtra 174246 9210 1384879 15069 42240 125 21 Manipur 3748 142 11913 172 117 1 22 Meghalaya 2069 82 6392 110 75 23 Mizoram 129 24 2151 3 0 24 Nagaland 1653 70 6273 67 27 25 Odisha 19619 773 249575 2738 1152 17 26 Puducherry 4152 125 28520 230 575 1 27 Punjab 5307 428 118767 884 4029 17 28 Rajasthan 20893 246 152573 2194 1760 12 29 Sikkim 263 9 3276 11 62 2 30 Tamil Nadu 38093 1028 642152 4515 10691 49 31 Telengana 20686 412 202577 1891 1282 7 32 Tripura 2609 63 26748 198 331 33 Uttarakhand 5527 201 51900 531 933 6 34 Uttar Pradesh 31495 1401 418685 3093 6685 27 35 West Bengal 34584 657 284325 3272 6119 63 Total# 748538 23517 6733328 69720 115197 587

The five most affected states in India are -Maharashtra, Karnataka,Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. However, these states are now recording stages of decline of active cases.

On October 13, India had last registered daily cases below 60,000. The active cases of coronavirus infection remained below 8 lakh for the fourth consecutive day.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 9,61,16,771 samples have been tested up to October 18 with 10,32,795 samples being tested on Monday.