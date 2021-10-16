LeT commander and one of top 10 terrorists Umar Mushtaq Khandey trapped in Pampore encounter

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday (October 16, 2021) informed that Umar Mustaq Khandey, a Lashkar-e-Toiba commander and one of the top 10 terrorists, is trapped in an encounter with security forces in the Pampore area of Pulwama district.

Khandey, the police informed, is among the top militants whom the security forces are targeting since they released a hitlist in August this year. He was also involved in the killing of two policemen at Baghat in Srinagar district earlier this year.

"LeT commander amongst top 10 terrorists namely Umar Mustaq Khandey who was involved in killing of two police personnel at Baghat Srinagar and other terror crimes trapped in Pampore encounter," the Kashmir Zone Police informed through a tweet.

The other top targets include Salim Parray, Yousuf Kantroo, Abbas Sheikh, Reyaz Shetergund, Farooq Nali, Zubair Wani, Ashraf Molvi, Saqib Manzoor and Wakeel Shah.

LeT commander amongst #top 10 #terrorists namely Umar Mustaq Khandey who was involved in #killing of two police personnel at Baghat #Srinagar & other terror crimes trapped in Pampore #Encounter: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/sM5w69fifc — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 15, 2021

Meanwhile, a search operation by security personnel continues in the Bhata-Durian area which is adjacent to the Dehra Ki Gali (DKG) forest ridge in Rajouri-Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. A counter-terrorist operation by the Army was launched in the area of Nar Khas Forest in Mendhar, Poonch on the evening of October 14. During the operation, there was a heavy exchange of fire and in the ensuing gunfight, two Army personnel, Rifleman Vikram Singh Negi and Rifleman Yogambar Singh, were critically injured and later succumbed to their injuries.

According to police, vehicular traffic had been suspended on the highway between Bhimber Gali and Surankote on Friday.

This is to be noted that five Army personnel including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) had lost their lives in anti-terrorist operations in the DKG area of Rajouri adjoining the Poonch sector on October 11.

Earlier on Friday, J&K DGP Dilbag Singh also chaired a meeting with senior officers to review the security situation.

DGP J&K Sh Dilbag Singh chairs senior officers meeting to review security scenario. Impresses upon officers that surveillance systems must be strengthened & ensured to undo nefarious plans of the enemies. pic.twitter.com/uLkjo5WoOz — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) October 15, 2021

