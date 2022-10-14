NewsIndia
HIJAB BAN

'Let our daughters wear hijab, you wear your bikini…': AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on hijab row

Reacting to the split verdict given by the Supreme Court on petitions challenging the Karnataka hijab ban, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed the Centre for forcing the Muslim girls to remove their hijab. Reacting to the split verdict given by the top court on the hijab ban, Owaisi said, “if Muslim women want to cover their heads, it does not mean, they are covering their intellect."

Oct 14, 2022

NEW DELHI/HYDERABAD: Reacting to the split verdict given by the Supreme Court on petitions challenging the Karnataka hijab ban, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed the Centre for forcing the Muslim girls to remove their hijab. Reacting to the split verdict given by the top court on the hijab ban, Owaisi said, “if Muslim women want to cover their heads, it does not mean, they are covering their intellect."

He alleged, “They said Muslims are forcing little children to wear hijab. Are we really forcing our girls?" The AIMIM leader went on to say, “Let our daughters wear hijab, you wear your bikini if you like…”

During his interaction, the AIMIM leader also sought to question whether hijab shows the 'backwardness' of Muslims and whether Muslim women are not contributing to the development of the country. 

"If you come to Hyderabad, you will see the most notorious drivers are our sisters. Don't even put your vehicle behind them. No, this is from my personal experience. I tell my driver to be careful. Sit behind them on the motorcycle wearing a helmet and then you will understand whether they are being forced," Owaisi said in his speech.

Referring to the Karnataka hijab ban row, Owaisi said, "When a Hindu, a Sikh and a Christian student is allowed to enter the classroom with their religious clothing and a Muslim is stopped, what do they think of the Muslim student? Obviously, they will think Muslims are below us."

Amid the raging hijab row in India, Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted on Sunday, "One day, a girl wearing a hijab will be the Prime Minister of India".

