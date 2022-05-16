New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday (May 16, 2022) busted a terror module of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Bandipora and arrested seven people, including a Pakistan-trained terrorist and a woman terrorist associate. The Police also recovered incriminating materials and arms and ammunition from their possession. Six vehicles have also been seized.

"During the investigation of cases regarding the recent Bandipora encounters, the Police along security forces busted a terror module of proscribed terror outfit LeT by arresting an active Pakistani trained terrorist, two hybrid terrorists, and four terrorist associates," an official said.

The Pakistan-trained terrorist has been identified as Arif Ajaz Shehri, a resident of Nadihal, who had gone to Pakistan on a valid visa in 2018 through the Wagah Border and infiltrated back to this side after obtaining illegal arms training.

The two hybrid terrorists have been identified as Ajaz Ahmad Reshi, a resident of Rampora and Shariq Ahmad Lone, a resident of Gundpora. The arrested terrorists were tasked to carry out attacks on security forces and other soft targets, particularly in the Bandipora district.

Moreover, the four arrested terrorist associates including a female have been identified as Riyaz Ahmad Mir, a resident of Bandipora, Gh Mohammad Waza from Tawheedabad Bagh, Maqsood Ahmad Malik, a resident of Chittibandy Aragam, and Sheema Shafi Waza from Tawheedabad Bagh.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested terrorist associates were involved in harbouring terrorists, providing logistics and material support including transportation of terrorists in the Bandipora district. The arrested female terrorist associate was also involved in providing a Wi-Fi hotspot, accommodation, and ferrying terrorists in the town of Bandipora.

Incriminating materials, arms ammunition including two pistols, three pistol magazines, 25 pistol rounds, and three hand grenades have been recovered from their possession.

Police termed it a breakthrough that will help to break the chain of terrorists and their associates in the Kashmir Valley.

It is noteworthy that security forces have so far arrested 180 terrorist associates and 33 active terrorists since January this year.