LeT terrorist arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag

Anantnag: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday (February 27) arrested an active terrorist of Lashkar-i-Toiba (LeT) in Anantnag district of South Kashmir.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, “During surprise checking, movement of a suspicious person was noticed, who was apprehended tactfully by the alert police party. He has been identified as Shahid Thoker son of Mohd Iqbal Thoker resident of Nossipora Keegam Shopian.”

Incriminating materials and a pistol were recovered from his possession.

He further said, “As per police records, the arrested terrorist is a categorized one as he had recently joined the terror outfit of LeT.”

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation into the matter is in progress.

