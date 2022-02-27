हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lashkar-e-Taiba

LeT terrorist arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag

Incriminating materials and a pistol were recovered from the possession of the arrested LeT terrorist in Anantnag. 

LeT terrorist arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag
Representational image

Anantnag: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday (February 27) arrested an active terrorist of Lashkar-i-Toiba (LeT) in Anantnag district of South Kashmir. 

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, “During surprise checking, movement of a suspicious person was noticed, who was apprehended tactfully by the alert police party. He has been identified as Shahid Thoker son of Mohd Iqbal Thoker resident of Nossipora Keegam Shopian.” 

Incriminating materials and a pistol were recovered from his possession.

He further said, “As per police records, the arrested terrorist is a categorized one as he had recently joined the terror outfit of LeT.”

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation into the matter is in progress. 

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Lashkar-e-TaibaJammu and Kashmir PoliceLeTAnantnagJammu and Kashmir
Next
Story

Manipur elections: 38 seats to go to polls in first phase on Feb 28, 173 candidates in fray

Must Watch

PT3M59S

Russian army entered Kharkiv