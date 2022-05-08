LeT terrorist arrested in Kashmir's Baramulla, arms, pistols recovered

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist associate at Baramulla. Arms and ammunition, including pistols, were recovered from the militant, the police said.

The primary interrogation revealed that the arrested terrorist was involved in the planned killings of panchayat members and non-locals.

The police acted on a specific input regarding the movement of terrorists in the general area of Frasthar Kreeri area of district Baramullah Joint forces of Baramulla Police, 3 FID/15 CIB, Army 29 RR, and 2nd Bn SSB established an MVCP ( Mobile Vehicle Check Post ) near Frasthar Kreeri.

During the patrolling, one individual was observed moving suspiciously along the orchards in the Frasthar area and the lookout party alerted the joint MVCP. The security forces challenged the individual, however, he fled to the orchards.

The MVCP chased the individual and nabbed him. The individual was identified as Ajaz Ahmed Mir of Tilgam Payeen. The search of the individual led to the recovery of one pistol along with Magazine and ammunition cartridges 09 in numbers.

The recent killings of non-local labourers and grenade attacks in multiple locations were investigated and suspected individuals from various places were detained and sustained interrogation established the role of the LeT terrorist organisation behind these heinous crimes.

The interrogation revealed that terrorist organisations are planning such heinous crimes in the general area and one LeT Terrorist Associate has been tasked for the same.

The successful apprehension of the hardcore & active Terrorist Associate has evaded major terror plots and busted the module responsible for various recent attacks and planned execution of PRI and non-local labourers.