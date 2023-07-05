LeT Terrorist Associate Arrested In J&K's Baramulla; Arms, Ammunition Recovered

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said that they have arrested a terrorist associate of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Baramullah and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.

"On specific information regarding movement of terrorists in village Nowpora Jageer Kreeri, Police along with Army (52RR) and 2nd Bn SSB launched a cordon and search operation in the said area. During the search, one suspected person tried to flee after noticing the joint party but was apprehended tactfully," a Police spokesman said.

The arrested terrorist has been identified as Mohammad Seediq Lone, a resident of Nowpora Jageer Kreeri.



Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including a pistol, a pistol magazine and three pistol rounds were recovered from his possession, the police said.

"During preliminary questioning, he revealed that he was working as a terrorist associate of proscribed terror outfit LeT and was in touch with active terrorist Adil Dantoo of Sopore and foreign terrorist Usman of Pakistan. Besides, he has also acquired arms and ammunition from these terrorists for target killing to terrorize the public in the Baramulla district," the police spokesman added.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Kreeri and an investigation has been initiated.