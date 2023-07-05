trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2631247
NewsIndia
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

LeT Terrorist Associate Arrested In J&K's Baramulla; Arms, Ammunition Recovered

During preliminary questioning, the arrested terrorist revealed that he was working as an associate of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and was in touch with an active terrorist of Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore. 

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 05:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

LeT Terrorist Associate Arrested In J&K's Baramulla; Arms, Ammunition Recovered

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said that they have arrested a terrorist associate of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Baramullah and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession. 

"On specific information regarding movement of terrorists in village Nowpora Jageer Kreeri, Police along with Army (52RR) and 2nd Bn SSB launched a cordon and search operation in the said area. During the search, one suspected person tried to flee after noticing the joint party but was apprehended tactfully," a Police spokesman said.

The arrested terrorist has been identified as Mohammad Seediq Lone, a resident of Nowpora Jageer Kreeri. 

cre Trending Stories

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including a pistol, a pistol magazine and three pistol rounds were recovered from his possession, the police said.

"During preliminary questioning, he revealed that he was working as a terrorist associate of proscribed terror outfit LeT and was in touch with active terrorist Adil Dantoo of Sopore and foreign terrorist Usman of Pakistan. Besides, he has also acquired arms and ammunition from these terrorists for target killing to terrorize the public in the Baramulla district," the police spokesman added. 

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Kreeri and an investigation has been initiated. 

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded