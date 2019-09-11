close

LeT terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Sopore

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Asif was killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore on Wednesday morning. 

LeT terrorist killed in encounter in J&amp;K&#039;s Sopore
Representational image (File photo)

New Delhi: A top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, identified as Asif Maqbool Bhat, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore on Wednesday morning. 

He was suspected to be involved in the recent shootout and injuries to three family members of a fruit trader in the town earlier this week. The injured also included a young girl Asma Jan. 

Asif was also responsible for shooting at a migrant labour Shafi Alam in Sopore and with threatening and intimidating locals by publishing posters supporting terrorists. 

The J&K police on Monday had arrested eight people in Sopore who were involved behind publishing these posters supporting terrorists. 

The eight terrorists - Aijaz Mir, Omar Mir, Tawseef Najar, Imitiyaz Najar, Omar Akbar, Faizan Latief, Danish Habib and Showkat Ahmad Mir - had prepared the threatening posters and circulated them in the locality.

During the investigation, it was learnt that an active local terrorist, named Sajad Mir alias Haidar, Asif, and their other associate Muddasir Pandith were the ones who chalked out the plan and the posters were published and circulated in the area on their orders.

Police recovered the computers and other accessories which were used for drafting and publishing of the posters. All the incriminating materials including the computers were seized. 

