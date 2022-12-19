topStoriesenglish
LeT terrorists' associate arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla; arms and ammunition recovered

The prompt arrest of terrorists with arms, ammunition, and explosive material has averted terrorist attacks such as targeted killings in Baramulla.

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 02:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
J&K: Police and the Army arrested a Lashkar-e-Toiba militant affiliate in North Kashmir's Baramulla area on Monday. According to a handout, based on a specific input, a joint operation of police and 32 RR was conducted on December 18, 2022, resulting in the arrest of one militant associate, Mohd. Ishaq Lone s/o Bashir Ahmed Lone, r/o Village Nadihal, PS Panzalla, PD Sopore from village Chakloo Baramulla. The following recoveries were made near Chakloo Ziyarat, Village Chakloo, based on his disclosure: According to the police spokeswoman, he had one Canister IED, one pistol, one pistol magazine, 18 rounds of pistol ammunition, and eight metres of electric wire.

In this regard, a case FIR has been recorded in Police Station Baramulla under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosive Substances Act, and the Arms Act, and an investigation has begun, he added.

The prompt arrest of terrorists with arms, ammunition, and explosive material has averted terrorist attacks such as targeted killings in Baramulla/adjacent areas, targeted attacks on SF convoy vehicles, and has saved the lives of innocent civilians, according to the statement.

