Let's hope Russia-Ukraine war is resolved through dialogue, says Sri Sri Ravi Shankar-Watch

New Delhi: Spiritual leader and Yoga Guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar expressed his concern on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and hoped that the war will end and a resolution of the crisis will be achieved through diplomacy. He also announced that the volunteers of The Art of Living foundation are ready to help out stranded Indian nationals in Ukraine arriving at the neighbouring borders of countries like Hungary, Romania and Poland.

"It is so unfortunate that Ukraine got caught up in between two major powers of the world. Let's hope that the war get resolved through dialogues," Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said. "Nobody wants war, especially our country," added Sri Sri. He informed that PM Narendra Modi had called him and the two discussed the arrangements for the students who are being brought back to their motherland.

The spiritual leader said that the PM is very concerned about the tense situation and especially about the Indian nationals stranded in the war-hit country. He praised the sincere efforts that are being made by the Indian government to evacuate the Indian nationals from Ukraine. "They (Indian govt) are doing everything in their capacity" to help the Indian nationals, he said.

Expressing his concern about stranded Indian nationals, Sri Sri pointed out the fact that it is terribly difficult to manage and get the stranded nationals to the functional airports at these times, and "all help is needed at this hour," he said.

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (@SriSri) shares a message for stranded Indians and global citizens amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis#RussiaUkraineConflict #UkraineRussiaConflict #Russia #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/scTnr7SS5z — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) March 1, 2022

Agreeing with India's decision to help out the war-hit country, Sri Sri Ravishankar urged all people and political leaders to take action that will work for the welfare of the entire globe.

