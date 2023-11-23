Raipur: Amid the ongoing political battle going on in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has once again hit out at the BJP, saying it would be interesting to see if they can even win 15 seats in the high-stakes assembly elections. Reacting to Former Chief Minister Raman Singh's remark of winning '55 seats in the state', Baghel said that it is just a bogus statement made by him.

Attacking Raman Singh over his remark, Baghel said "When Raman Singh's (former CM & BJP leader) popularity was at its peak, he did not surpass 52 seats. Now, how can they expect to win 55 seats? He is saying all this to boost the morale of his workers. When the results come, everyone will know whether they are crossing 15 seats or not."

After the first phase of elections on November 7, Former Chief Minister and BJP leader Raman Singh exuded confidence in BJP's victory in the state. "The first phase of elections has been held in which 12 seats are of Bastar and 8 of Rajnandgaon. Voting has taken place in 20 assembly seats. BJP is winning at least 14 seats out of 20 on which voting is taking place in the first phase," Raman Singh said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo also seemed to be confident of Congress' victory once again in the state of Chhattisgarh. Speaking to ANI, TS Singh Deo said, "Congress will form the government. The voting percentage is healthy. The average voting percentage may be around 72-73 percent. The work done by Congress will have a direct impact. Congress will win (in my seat)."

The Chhattisgarh Assembly elections on 90 constituencies concluded on November 17, with the second phase of elections.

The BJP, which ruled the state continuously between 2003 and 2018, is seeking to replace the Congress government led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Bahgel.

BJP central leaders, including PM Modi and Amit Shah, have labelled Bhupesh Baghel as a 'prepaid CM'. Addressing a public meeting in the state ahead of the second phase of the Assembly elections on November 17, Shah said, "The Congress has a prepaid CM in Chhattisgarh. He works only in accordance with the amount paid in bribes to him. He doesn't work unless bribed to do so."

Shah alleged that CM Baghel turned the entire state into a collection centre and an ATM for the Congress. Accusing the CM of indulging in a number of scams in Chhattisgarh, he said the legacies that he will leave behind for the people are the Rs 6,600 crore PDS scam, the Rs 5000 crore Mahadev betting app scam, the public service commission scam, and the district mineral fund scam of Rs 700 crore, among others.

Prominent candidates in the fray include Baghel, state Assembly Speaker Charandas Mahant, Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo and BJP state president Arun Sao. The counting of votes for the five states will be done on December 3.