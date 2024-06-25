LG Manoj Sinha Reviews Security And Facilities For Amarnath Yatra 2024 At Baltal Base Camp

Kashmir: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the Baltal Base camp in Ganderbal, one of the routes to the holy cave, to review the security arrangements and various facilities for the pilgrims ahead of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra 2024.

“Today, I visited the Baltal Base camp of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra in the Ganderbal district. I took stock of the security arrangements for the holy Yatra and various facilities including medicines, oxygen, water, food, sanitation, and telecom connectivity along the route and pilgrim camp,” LG Sinha wrote on his 'X' handle.

The LG was accompanied by all Heads of Departments (HODs) involved in Yatra arrangements. At Baltal, he held a meeting with officials and directed them to take all necessary steps to ensure the pilgrimage is smooth and secure.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, VK Birdi, reviewed the arrangements for the peaceful conduct of the Amarnath Yatra during a meeting at the Police Control Room in Kashmir. All field officers briefed the IGP Kashmir about the security plan, including the specific requirements of their respective districts and the security arrangements put in place for the smooth conduct of the Amarnath Yatra.

While directing the officers, the IGP Kashmir closely examined the SOPs formulated for coordinating security efforts and ensuring a unified approach in managing exigencies arising from operational, natural, and manmade disasters.

Emphasizing the safe and secure movement of pilgrims as the top priority, he reviewed the deployment and operational readiness of the road-opening parties, stressing the need for vigilant patrolling and monitoring along highways. Officers were instructed to ensure robust night dominations to prevent any untoward incidents during the night. He also directed that mock drills be conducted based on the SOPs to evaluate their effectiveness on the ground.

It was decided that the security grid will be further strengthened to monitor anti-national elements (ANEs) and terrorist associates by generating actionable intelligence. Especially tight security measures will be put in place at all camping sites, including the installation of CCTV cameras at all strategic locations.