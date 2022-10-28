‘LG not serious about air pollution’: AAP furious on delay in ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign

New Delhi: Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai, on Friday, October 28, 2022, accused the national capital’s Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena of making excuses for not approving the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign on time, and questioned his concern about the national capital's increasing pollution levels. Setting the stage for a new confrontation with Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, the AAP administration announced on Thursday, October 27, 2022, that the campaign's launch would be delayed because the LG's office had yet to authorise it.

However, sources in the LG office alleged that Rai did not speak the truth about the date of the roll-out of the campaign and claimed that the AAP dispensation did so to coerce the LG into taking a decision.

"LG is either not aware of seriousness of pollution or making excuses for not giving timely nod to 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' drive. I appeal to him to give the approval as soon as possible," Rai said at a press conference on Friday.

Talking about the difference in dates of the permission sought from the LG and the launch of campaign, Rai said earlier the plan was to launch the drive from October 31.

"However, later when the forecasts predicted pollution to rise after Diwali, it was decided to launch it from October 28," he added. The month-long 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign aims to encourage drivers to turn off the ignition of their vehicles while waiting for the traffic signal to turn green.