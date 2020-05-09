LG Polymers asserts Visakhapatnam mishap took place due to leaking vapour from gas storage tank

The multinational LG Polymers on Saturday asserted that the tragedy at the chemical plant at R R Venkatapuram village near Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh took place because of leaking vapour from the styrene monomer (SM) storage tank at its factory. "Our initial investigations suggest that the cause of the incident is prima facie by the leaking vapour from the Styrene Monomer (SM) storage tank near the GPPS (General Purpose Poly Styrene) factory on Thursday, May 7," an official statement read.

On May 7, 11 persons died while over 1,000 were hospitalised after gas leakage from LG Polymers chemical plant at RR Venkatapuram. Several people were admitted to hospital after they complained of burning sensation in eyes and breathing difficulties. Sources said that police, fire tenders and ambulances reached the spot to control the situation.

The statement read, "At the onset, LG Polymers India would like to express sincere condolences and apologies to all who have been affected by this incident. We would like to assure everyone that the company is committed to working closely with the concerned authorities in India to investigate the cause of this incident, prevent recurrence in the future, and secure the foundation for care and treatment."

It added, "We are happy to confirm that the status-quo at the plant is brought under control this morning. While focusing on stabilizing the plant, we assure you that we are doing our best to extend all the possible support to ensure people and their families who have been affected by this incident are taken care of. Our teams are working day and night with the government to assess the impact of the damage caused and create concrete measures to deliver an effective care package that can be implemented immediately."

The company has set up a special task force to help victims and families to resolve any issues and provide every assistance to the bereaved families. "All families will be contacted shortly. This team has the responsibility to provide every support for the deceased, medical supplies and household goods, and emotional management for psychological stability to all injured and victims. We will also actively develop and promote mid-to-long term support programs that can contribute to the local communities," it added.

"Once again, LG Polymers India would like to express our deepest condolences to everyone who has been affected and hurt by this incident. We would also like to sincerely thank every member of the authorities, the police and government officials who have worked very hard to rescue and recover the victims. We assure everyone we will do our best to resolve the situation and prevent any incident in the future," it further added.