‘Liberation’ is wrong word, says AIMIM chief Owaisi on BJP's 'Hyderabad National Liberation Day' event

Hyderabad: Amid the ongoing row over the celebration of Hyderabad Liberation Day, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said that the word `liberation` is wrong as Hyderabad would always remain an "integral" part of India.

"The word liberation is wrong. Hyderabad was and will remain an integral part of India. It should be celebrated as Integration Day," he said.

Earlier also AIMIM chief had written letters to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Telangana Chief Minister KCR, seeking a title change for the Hyderabad Liberation Day to National Integration Day.

"On behalf of AIMIM, I have written two letters to HM Amit Shah and Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao - the phrase `National Integration Day` may be more apt than mere liberation," Owaisi had said.

His remarks came in wake of the Centre`s decision to celebrate 75 years of the region`s liberation and proposal for `Hyderabad Liberation Day` in Telangana on September 17.

"The celebrations will be organized throughout the year under the auspices of the Central Department of Culture to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the state of Hyderabad. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the Chief Guest present at the inaugural program to be held on September 17 at Hyderabad Parade Grounds," Union Minister Kishan Reddy said earlier.

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will kick off Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations on Saturday and distribute equipment to Divyangs in a `Sewa karyakram` organised in Hyderabad on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s birthday.

For his day-long visit to Hyderabad, the Home Minister will leave from the national capital this evening and arrive at Hyderabad Airport by 9:30 pm.

On Saturday, the Minister will attend Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations at 8 am at Parade Ground, Hyderabad.

In 1948, the first Home Minister of India Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel unfurled the Tricolour after Hyderabad merged with the Indian Union.

Now, 75 years later, Home Minister Amit Shah will hoist the national flag and kick off Hyderabad Liberation celebrations as we shed the vestiges of our colonial past and baggage.

The erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad, which was under the Nizam`s rule, was annexed into the Union of India following a military action codenamed `Operation Polo`, which culminated on September 17, 1948.