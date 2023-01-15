LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 300 posts at licindia.in, check LIC AAO notification, salary, eligibility and DIRECT LINK here
LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: The basic salary of LIC AAO posts is 53600/- per month which with including allowances provided for Class A city may range over Rs 92,800. Candidates can apply for LIC AAO posts on the official website- licindia.in, scroll down for important details, direct link to apply and more.
LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: Life Insurance Corporation of India has invited applications for the recruitment of Assistant Administrative Officers (Generalist). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for LIC AAO recruitment 2023 on the official website- licindia.in. Candidates can apply for LIC AAO Exam following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below
LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: Important dates
- Commencement of online application: January 15, 2023
- Last date to apply foe LIC AAO vacancies: January 31, 2023
- LIC AAO Admit Card release date: 7 - 10 days prior to LIC AAO exam date
- LIC AAO Exam date (Prelims): Feb 17 - Feb 20, 2023
- LIC AAO Exam date (Mains): March 18, 2023
LIC AAO Vacancy 2023
The LIC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up 300 AAO vacancies or the Assistant Administrative Officers (Generalist) posts in the organisation.
LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: Eligibility criteria
Educational qualification required for LIC AAO posts
Candidates applying for the LIC AAO vacancy must have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university/Institution.
Age limit for AAO Recruitment 2023
The candidates applying for the LIC AAO vacancies must be 21 to 30 years of age as on January 1, 2023. "The candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.01.1993 and not later than 01.01.2002 both days inclusive only are eligible," stated LIC in AAO official notification.
LIC AAO Recruitment Notification 2023
LIC AAO Recruitment application fee
For SC/ST/ PwBD candidates: Intimation Charges of Rs. 85/- +Transaction Charges + GST
For all other candidates: Application Fee-cum-Intimation Charges of Rs. 700/- + Transaction Charges + GST
LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: Here's jow to apply
- Visit the official website of LIC- licindia.in
- On the homepage click on the "Careers" tab
- Now click on the link that reads "Recruitment of AAO(Generalist)-2023"
- Now click on Apply online and register yourself by clicking on new registration tab
- LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: Direct Link To Apply
- Entre the required details like name, mobile number etc
- Log in using system generated id password
Apply for LIC AAO recruitment 2023
- Entre personal details and upload the required documents
- Pay the application fee and submit the form
- Download the LIC AAO application form for future reference
LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: Selection process
Selection of Assistant Administrative Officers or LIC AAO will be done through a three-tiered process comprising of LIC AAO preliminary and mains exam followed by an interview. The selected candidates will then be subjected to a prerecruitment Medical examination.
LIC AAO Salary
Basic pay of Rs. 53600/- per month in the scale of Rs. 53600- 2645(14) –90630– 2865(4) –102090 and other admissible allowances as per rules. Total emoluments at the minimum of the scale inclusive of House Rent
Allowance, City Compensatory Allowance etc wherever admissible depending upon the classification of the city will be approximately Rs. 92870/- per month in ‘A’ Class city.
