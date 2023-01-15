LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 300 posts at licindia.in, check LIC AAO notification, salary, eligibility and DIRECT LINK here

LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: Life Insurance Corporation of India has invited applications for the recruitment of Assistant Administrative Officers (Generalist). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for LIC AAO recruitment 2023 on the official website- licindia.in. Candidates can apply for LIC AAO Exam following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: Important dates

Commencement of online application: January 15, 2023

Last date to apply foe LIC AAO vacancies: January 31, 2023

LIC AAO Admit Card release date: 7 - 10 days prior to LIC AAO exam date

LIC AAO Exam date (Prelims): Feb 17 - Feb 20, 2023

LIC AAO Exam date (Mains): March 18, 2023

LIC AAO Vacancy 2023

The LIC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up 300 AAO vacancies or the Assistant Administrative Officers (Generalist) posts in the organisation.

LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification required for LIC AAO posts

Candidates applying for the LIC AAO vacancy must have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university/Institution.

Age limit for AAO Recruitment 2023

The candidates applying for the LIC AAO vacancies must be 21 to 30 years of age as on January 1, 2023. "The candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.01.1993 and not later than 01.01.2002 both days inclusive only are eligible," stated LIC in AAO official notification.

LIC AAO Recruitment application fee

For SC/ST/ PwBD candidates: Intimation Charges of Rs. 85/- +Transaction Charges + GST

For all other candidates: Application Fee-cum-Intimation Charges of Rs. 700/- + Transaction Charges + GST

LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: Here's jow to apply

Visit the official website of LIC- licindia.in

On the homepage click on the "Careers" tab

Now click on the link that reads "Recruitment of AAO(Generalist)-2023"

Now click on Apply online and register yourself by clicking on new registration tab

LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: Direct Link To Apply

Entre the required details like name, mobile number etc

Log in using system generated id password

Entre personal details and upload the required documents

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Download the LIC AAO application form for future reference

LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: Selection process

Selection of Assistant Administrative Officers or LIC AAO will be done through a three-tiered process comprising of LIC AAO preliminary and mains exam followed by an interview. The selected candidates will then be subjected to a prerecruitment Medical examination.

LIC AAO Salary

Basic pay of Rs. 53600/- per month in the scale of Rs. 53600- 2645(14) –90630– 2865(4) –102090 and other admissible allowances as per rules. Total emoluments at the minimum of the scale inclusive of House Rent

Allowance, City Compensatory Allowance etc wherever admissible depending upon the classification of the city will be approximately Rs. 92870/- per month in ‘A’ Class city.