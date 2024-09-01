‘Lie Travels Faster...’: Actor Jayasurya Denies Sex Harassment Allegations Amid Growing Mollywood Scandals

Actor Jayasurya has denied the sexual harassment allegations leveled against him and announced his intention to pursue legal action. This case is part of a growing wave of sexual assault and rape accusations targeting some of Mollywood's most prominent figures, including veteran actor Siddique and filmmaker Ranjith Balakrishnan. Jayasurya is currently in the United States.

In an Instagram post, the actor expressed gratitude to his supporters for their birthday wishes and for their unwavering support.

Jayasurya’s statement read, “Due to my personal commitments, my family and I have been in America for the past month, and during this time, two false allegations on the grounds of sexual harassment were made against me.”

He added, “A lie always travels faster than the truth, but I believe truth will prevail.”

The actor stated that the allegations have deeply affected him and his family and mentioned that his legal team will handle the remaining process. “False allegations are easy to make for anyone who lacks a conscience. I only hope one realises that facing a false accusation of harassment is just as painful as the harassment itself,” the post said.

Jayasurya said, “Let those who have not sinned throw stones; but only at those who have sinned.”

He remarked that while lies often spread more quickly than the truth, he is confident that the truth will ultimately prevail. He also mentioned that he will return to India once he has completed his obligations in the US.

Two Assault Case Filed Against Actor Jayasurya

Following the Hema committee report's revelations of widespread sexual abuse in Malayalam cinema, several female actors from the industry are sharing their experiences. In the wake of these disclosures, the Kerala police have filed a second sexual assault case against Jayasurya. This new allegation involves a female actor who claims he molested her on a movie set near Thodupuzha in Kerala during 2012-2013.

The Kerala government established the Justice Hema Committee in response to an actress's assault case in 2017. The committee's report highlights widespread workplace harassment, gender-based discrimination, and other forms of exploitation within the Malayalam film industry. In light of recent sexual harassment and exploitation allegations against multiple actors and directors, the state government announced on August 25 the formation of a seven-member special investigation team to investigate the claims.