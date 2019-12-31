Lieutenant General M M Naravane to assume charge as 28th Chief of Indian Army on December 31

Lieutenant General Manoj Mukund Naravane is set to take over the 28th Chief of Indian Army on Tuesday (December 31). Lt General Naravane, who is currently serving as the Vice Chief of Army Staff, will replace General Bipin Rawat whose three-year term as Army chief will end on Tuesday.

After Naravane takes over as the Chief of Army Staff, all the three services Chiefs including Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh would be from the 56th course of the National Defence Academy.

Lt Gen Naravane was commissioned into the 7th Battalion, The Sikh Light Infantry Regiment in June 1980. He has a huge experience of serving the Indian Army in the most challenging areas. In a distinguished military career spanning almost four decades, he has the distinction of tenating key appointments in active Counter Insurgency environments, both in the North East and in Jammu and Kashmir and was a part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka during Operation PAWAN. He had also served as a Defence Attache at the Indian Embassy in Myanmar for three years.

Lt Gen Naravane is a highly decorated officer who has been awarded the ‘Sena Medal’ (Distinguished) for command of his Battalion in Jammu and Kashmir. He was awarded ‘Vishisht Seva Medal’ for his services as the Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) in Nagaland and the ‘Ati Vishisht Seva Medal’ for command of a prestigious Strike Corps. Lt Gen Naravane was also honoured with ‘Param Vishisht Seva Medal’ for his distinguished services as the GOC-in-C of the Army Training Command.