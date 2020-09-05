हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Earthquake

Light-intensity earthquake of 2.7 magnitude hits north of Mumbai; 3rd to strike Maharashtra in 24 hrs

An earthquake of magnitude 2.7 on the Richter Scale occurred 98 km north of Mumbai at 6:36 am on Saturday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Light-intensity earthquake of 2.7 magnitude hits north of Mumbai; 3rd to strike Maharashtra in 24 hrs
Representational Image

MUMBAI: An earthquake of magnitude 2.7 on the Richter Scale occurred 98 km north of Mumbai at 6:36 am on Saturday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 2.7, Occurred on 05-09-2020, 06:36:31 IST, Lat: 19.96 & Long: 72.83, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 98km N of Mumbai, Maharashtra," NCS tweeted.

This is the third earthquake that has hit Maharashtra in the last 24 hours.

Earlier on Friday at 10:33 am, 2.8 magnitude quake occurred at 91 km North of Mumbai.

Later at 11:41 pm on the same day, tremors of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit 98 km west of Nashik in Maharashtra. 

Earthquake, Earthquake today, mumbai earthquake, earthquake in Mumbai, Mumbai, Richter scale
