Light intensity earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hits Ladakh

Ladakh: An light intensity earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter Scale hit the Union Territory of Ladakh on Saturday (September 26). The tremor occurred at 2.14 am at a depth of 10 kilometers, reported the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 26-09-2020, 02:14:39 IST, Latitude: 34.80 and Longitude: 78.05, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Ladakh," the NCS tweeted.

However, there were no reports of injuries or damage to the property as a result of the quake.

On Friday (September 25) two earthquakes measuring 5.4 magnitude and 3.6 magnitude were felt in Ladakh.

The Himalayan region is known for high seismic activities.

