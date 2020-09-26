हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Earthquake

Light intensity earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hits Ladakh

The tremor occurred at 2.14 am at a depth of 10 kilometers, reported the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). This is the third earthquake reported from the place in the last 48 hours.

Light intensity earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hits Ladakh
Image courtesy: twitter/@NCS_earthquake

Ladakh: An light intensity earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter Scale hit the Union Territory of Ladakh on Saturday (September 26). The tremor occurred at 2.14 am at a depth of 10 kilometers, reported the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 26-09-2020, 02:14:39 IST, Latitude: 34.80 and Longitude: 78.05, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Ladakh," the NCS tweeted.

However, there were no reports of injuries or damage to the property as a result of the quake.

On Friday (September 25) two earthquakes measuring 5.4 magnitude and 3.6 magnitude were felt in Ladakh.

The Himalayan region is known for high seismic activities.
 

Earthquake Ladakh earthquake Ladakh
