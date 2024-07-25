Light Rain Brings Relief From Humidity In Delhi, Commuters Navigate Drizzle

Delhi was greeted with light rain on early Thursday morning, providing a respite from the unrelenting humidity. Visuals captured commuters heading to work amidst the drizzle in Lajpat Nagar and ITO. Delhi-NCR was hit by a heavy downpour, resulting in extreme waterlogging in areas such as the Zakhira underpass, NH-24 highway, Moti Bagh, Tughlaq road, Akshardham flyover, and RK Puram on Wednesday.

Consequently, the Delhi Traffic Police released an advisory about the heavy traffic on Mahatma Gandhi Marg due to intense waterlogging at Nigam Bodh Ghat, with Chandgi Ram Akhara being the designated diversion point. The police effectively implemented traffic diversions. By 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Delhi had registered 108 mm of rainfall.

Previously, on Monday, the city underwent an abrupt change in weather with heavy showers drenching the capital. In June, Delhi recorded its highest rainfall in 88 years, with the IMD reporting 228 mm of rain from June 27 to June 28, totaling 235.5 mm—the most in a single day for June since 1936.

The incessant rain has elevated the water levels of the Yamuna River, leading to an alert for the villagers of Noida along the riverbanks, who had faced severe flooding last monsoon. This caused considerable distress to the inhabitants of both Delhi and Noida.

Concurrently, heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc across Gujarat, creating flood-like conditions in several districts. In the last 24 hours, the floods have claimed eight lives, raising the death toll to 61, as reported by officials on Wednesday.

Relief Commissioner Alok Pandey stated that rescue operations are underway in Dwarka and Surat to support the affected populace and address the calamity.