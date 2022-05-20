हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi rains

Light rain brings slight relief from soaring heat in Delhi

Parts of the national capital received light rain today, bringing some respite from the scorching heat. 

Light rain brings slight relief from soaring heat in Delhi

New Delhi: Light rainfall in the national capital on Friday (May 20, 2022) brought a slight relief from soaring temperatures. Parts of Delhi received light rain today, bringing some respite from the scorching heat. Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heatwave conditions in the Capital city for Friday and had issued a ‘yellow’ alert, however, the forecast was updated later. The latest forecast said that the city is likely to witness gusty winds and light intensity rain in isolated pockets of Delhi-NCR. 

The weather office has predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of development of thunder and lightning. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 58 per cent, the weather office said.

Meanwhile, the mercury soared to above 46 degrees Celsius on Thursday in some parts of the national capital.

Delhi’s air quality

The city air quality was recorded in the moderate category. The AQI was 206 at 9:03 am, according to the data from SAFAR-India Air Quality Service.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Delhi rainsLight rainfallRainfall in DelhiIndia Meteorological Department (IMD)
Next
Story

Centre advises states, UTs to expedite Covid-19 vaccination program; announces campaign to raise vaccine uptake

Must Watch

PT35M28S

PM Modi addresses BJP office bearers in Jaipur