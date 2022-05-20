Light rain brings slight relief from soaring heat in Delhi

New Delhi: Light rainfall in the national capital on Friday (May 20, 2022) brought a slight relief from soaring temperatures. Parts of Delhi received light rain today, bringing some respite from the scorching heat. Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heatwave conditions in the Capital city for Friday and had issued a ‘yellow’ alert, however, the forecast was updated later. The latest forecast said that the city is likely to witness gusty winds and light intensity rain in isolated pockets of Delhi-NCR.

#WATCH | Parts of Delhi receive light rain, bringing some respite from the scorching heat over the past few days. pic.twitter.com/k7TBYby7pZ — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2022

The weather office has predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of development of thunder and lightning. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 58 per cent, the weather office said.

Meanwhile, the mercury soared to above 46 degrees Celsius on Thursday in some parts of the national capital.

Delhi’s air quality

The city air quality was recorded in the moderate category. The AQI was 206 at 9:03 am, according to the data from SAFAR-India Air Quality Service.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.