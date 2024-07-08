Advertisement
Lightning Strikes Take 12 More Lives In Bihar, 40 Died In Last 10 Days

 With the fresh fatalities, over 40 people have lost their lives to lightning strikes in various districts of Bihar in the last 10 days, including 22 in the last 48 hours.

 

|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2024, 11:29 AM IST|Source: PTI
Lightning Strikes Take 12 More Lives In Bihar, 40 Died In Last 10 Days

Twelve more people have been killed in lightning strikes in seven districts of Bihar, officials said on Monday.
With the fresh fatalities, over 40 people have lost their lives to lightning strikes in various districts of Bihar in the last 10 days, including 22 in the last 48 hours.

The 12 fresh fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, while 10 deaths were reported in the preceding 24 hours, they said.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolences over the deaths of the 12 people and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.
He appealed to the people to remain alert and vigilant and stay indoors during thunderstorms. He also urged people to follow advisories issued by the Disaster Management Department.
According to a statement issued by the chief minister's office (CMO) on Monday, Jamui and Kaimur reported three deaths, followed by two in Rohtas and one each in Saharsa, Saran, Bhojpur, Gopalganj.
