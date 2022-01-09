हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BJP

Like Article 370, Nizam, Owaisi's names too will be wiped off: Himanta Biswa Sarma

"The way Article 370 was scrapped, Ram Mandir's construction began...here also Nizam's name, Owaisi's name will be written off...that day is not very far," said Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Like Article 370, Nizam, Owaisi&#039;s names too will be wiped off: Himanta Biswa Sarma
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Sunday (January 9) in Warangal, Telangana said the legacy of Nizam will come to a complete halt and the names of Nizam and Owaisi will be written off

Addressing the public Sarma said, " The way Article 370 was scrapped, Ram Mandir's construction began...here also Nizam's name, Owaisi's name will be written off...that day is not very far." He further said, India will never accept those who are pseudo-secular and do communal politics. 

The history of India says that Babur, Aurangzeb, and Nizam cannot live long. I am sure that the legacy of Nizam will come to a complete halt and a new culture based on Indian civilization will emerge, he added.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BJPTelanganaCM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Next
Story

Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer S Raju tests positive for COVID ahead of polls

Must Watch

PT3M26S

UP Election: ADG Prashant Kumar said this big thing about the preparations for the elections