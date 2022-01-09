Like Article 370, Nizam, Owaisi's names too will be wiped off: Himanta Biswa Sarma

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Sunday (January 9) in Warangal, Telangana said the legacy of Nizam will come to a complete halt and the names of Nizam and Owaisi will be written off

Addressing the public Sarma said, " The way Article 370 was scrapped, Ram Mandir's construction began...here also Nizam's name, Owaisi's name will be written off...that day is not very far." He further said, India will never accept those who are pseudo-secular and do communal politics.

#WATCH | The way Article 370 was scrapped, Ram Mandir's construction began...here also Nizam's name, Owaisi's name will be written off...that day is not very far: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Warangal, Telangana pic.twitter.com/RfaI5sMicZ — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2022

The history of India says that Babur, Aurangzeb, and Nizam cannot live long. I am sure that the legacy of Nizam will come to a complete halt and a new culture based on Indian civilization will emerge, he added.

