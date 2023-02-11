'Like Speaking At Paan Tapri': Maha Cong chief Nana Patole Slams PM Modi's Parl Address

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI): Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi countered the opposition`s allegations over the Adani stock crash in Parliament, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Friday said that the PM`s speech was as if he was speaking at a "Paan Tapri" (paan shop).

"All the questions raised by Rahul Gandhi in the Parliament were expunged, this a murder of democracy by the BJP government. Mallikarjun Kharge had also raised the same question to Modi ji, but you could have seen his speech.

He spoke as if he was at a `paan tapri`," Patole said.He further said that PM Modi has to answer the questions raised after the Hindenburg report on the Adani group and that he cannot run away from questions like this."He`ll have to answer because the money in banks and in LIC is people`s hard-earned money," Patole said.

Sharpening his attack further, he asked, "are you [PM Modi] Adani`s `chowkidar` or that of 140 crore people?"Earlier this week, amid the opposition sloganeering on the Hindenburg-Adani row and demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the matter,

PM Modi addressed both houses of Parliament during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President`s address.

On Thursday, launching a scathing attack on Congress and other opposition parties who have been targeting him, Prime Minister Modi in the Rajya Sabha said "one person (Modi) is proving too much for so many" and that the more muck is raised by parties opposed to the BJP, the more the saffron party`s lotus will bloom. (ANI)

(The above article is sourced from news agency ANI. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency ANI is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

