RASHTRIYA SWAYAMSEVAK SANGH

Linking Hindutva With Violence Unfortunate: RSS On Rahul Gandhi's Remarks In Lok Sabha

"Whether it is the Hindutva of (Swami) Vivekananda or (Mahatma) Gandhi, it is a symbol of harmony and brotherhood," said RSS functionary Sunil Ambekar.

|Last Updated: Jul 01, 2024, 08:46 PM IST|Source: PTI
NEW DELHI: The RSS slammed Rahul Gandhi for his "not Hindus" jibe at the ruling BJP in the Lok Sabha on Monday and said it was "unfortunate" that the leader of opposition linked Hindutva with violence. Reacting to the Congress leader's remarks, senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary Sunil Ambekar said, "People occupying important positions linking Hindutva with violence is unfortunate." "Whether it is the Hindutva of (Swami) Vivekananda or (Mahatma) Gandhi, it is a symbol of harmony and brotherhood," he added.

Ambekar heads the all-India publicity department of the RSS. Launching a no-holds-barred attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi said the leaders of the saffron party are not Hindus as they engage in "violence and hate" round the clock.

His remarks drew massive protests from the treasury benches, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing the Congress leader of calling the entire Hindu community violent.

Gandhi, however, hit back at Modi, saying he was speaking about the BJP and that neither the ruling party nor the RSS nor Modi represents the entire Hindu society.

