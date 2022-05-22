Lion bites off man's finger at zoo, horrifying footage goes viral - WATCH

Viral video: In a horrifying incident a lion bit off fingers of a man, who was disturbing him through the fence, in a zoo in Jamaica. The video, which has now gones viral on the internet, shows how a man stuck his hand through the fence of a lion’s enclosure who wasn’t very pleased with it and bit off the man’s finger in anger.

The video starts with a Jamaican man teasing the king of the jungle and trying to pet him through his enclosure's fence. The lion tries to tell the man off on several occasions but finally ends up bitting off his finger in anger.

Watch the viral video: