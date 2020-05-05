हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Liquor, non-essential service shops to shut in Mumbai from May 6

Only essential item stores like grocery shops and medical stores/chemist shops will be allowed to be open during the lockdown extension 3.0.

File Photo

New Delhi: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner on Tuesday (May 5, 2020) ordered to shut the liquor and non-essential services shops from Wednesday. The BMC cited "overcrowding and lack of social distancing" reasons to take this decision.

The order read, “ There are multiple reports, news in social media and inputs received from the police and the ward officials that due to above relaxation there have been huge crowds gathering near these shops and where it has been impossible to maintain social distancing and there were few instances of law and order situation arising out of such crowds gathering at one place.”



Maharashtra on Tuesday had sold over 16.10 lakh litre liquor worth Rs 62.55 cr.

Earlier, BMC had allowed the wholesale and retail liquor shops to open with specific conditions.

