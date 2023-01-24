Liquor Sale to be Prohibited on THESE Days in Delhi till March- Details Here

New Delhi: Dry days have been announced on six days up to March, when liquor sales at nearly 550 vending machines around the city would be restricted in Delhi. According to a statement issued by the Delhi government on Monday, the sale of liquor will also be forbidden in pubs and restaurants on Republic Day (January 26) asper reports. On three national holidays — Republic Day, Independence Day, and Gandhi Jayanti — hotels, clubs, and restaurants are not permitted to offer alcohol.

Under the currently operational old excise regime that replaced the Excise Policy 2021-22 on September 1 last year, there are 21 dry days. In October 2022, the Delhi government had declared Dussehra, Diwali, Eid Milad-un-Nabi, and Valmiki Jayanti as dry days.

Dry Days in Delhi

January 26 (Republic Day),

February 5 (Guru Ravidas Jayanti),

February 15 (Swami Dayananda Saraswati Jayanti),

February 18 (Maha Shivaratri)

March 8 (Holi), and

March 30 (Ram Navami)

The Delhi government withdrew its Excise Policy 2021-22 after Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena in July 2022 recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in its implementation. The Excise Policy 2021-22 was operational from November 17, 2021 to August 31, 2022.

(With PTI inputs)



