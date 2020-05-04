Liquor shop to remain open in Andhra Pradesh from 11 am to 7 pm; price hike by 25 percent

Amaravati: As some states start relaxing lockdown restrictions as India enters lockdown 3.0 on Monday, Andhra Pradesh government has allowed the opening of liquor shops in the state with certain criteria.

With a 25 percent hike in the liquor price, the shops can now remain open from 11 am to 7 pm from today. As per the order, only 5 people will be allowed near the shop and they have to follow the social distancing norms, and wearing face mask is made mandatory.

However, the red zone areas are still strictly prohibited by this relaxation. Rajath Bhargava, Special Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh government, said, ''We are taking the measure to open liquor shops in the State for revenue consideration but the government is concerned about the bad effects of alcohol consumption. Our Chief Minister is very much concerned about the evil effects of consumption so we are imposing prohibition tax on that, the amount will be decided soon."

He added that the liquor shops should strictly adhere to certain guidelines including maintaining social distancing. Only five persons will be allowed at a shop at one point of time. If the number of customers increases, the shops will be closed temporarily.

Talking about the increase in the price of the liquor Rajath Bhargava said that this is done to ensure less consumption of liquor. Meanwhile, the bars will still remain closed and no supply will be made in the containment areas.

"Government of Andhra Pradesh is already committed to eradicating alcohol in the long term. All standalone shops will be opened from tomorrow, outside the containment zone. No shop in the malls will be allowed to operate. About 3,500 shops will be opened in the State," said Bhargava.

He continued saying that industries in places outside the containment zones in urban areas and industries in rural areas are being given permissions to operate as well.