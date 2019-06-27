List of fake universities and unapproved institutions available on UGC, AICTE websites: Govt

NEW DELHI: The list of fake universities and unapproved institutions has been uploaded on the websites of the University grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the Union Minister of Human Resources and Development (HRD), Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said on Thursday.

This information was given by the Union HRD Minister in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

The AICTE maintains a list of unapproved institutes based on the information received from various sources. The list of such erring (264) technical and (116) architecture institutes is available on AICTE’s website: https://www.facilities.aicte-india.org/dashboard/pages/angulardashboard.....

The Ministry also informed that concerned state governments have been advised by the AICTE to take appropriate action against such unapproved institutions.

Besides, University Grants Commission (UGC) also maintains a list of fake universities on its web-site, i.e. www.ugc.ac.in, a PIB release said.

To curb the menace of fake Universities/ Institutions, it issues Show Cause / Warning Notices to fake Universities and send letters to the State Governments for taking appropriate action against fake Universities/ Institutes functioning in their State.