List of Top 100 Influential Indians released by Fox Story India

Nabhit Kapur is an award-winning psychologist, a global crusader for mental health and multilateral diplomacy who is currently serving as the senior advisor to the government of Somaliland. He is a Nobel peace prize nominee in 2022.

Pooja Nangia received the ‘Achievement Award’ at House of Commons, British Parliament, UK and ‘Achievement Award’ from Hon’ble Mrs. Maeneka Sanjay Gandhi. She was a jury member in various beauty pageants.

Dr. Francis D'Costa is an Author, Researcher, Leadership and Life Coach and a Social activist. He has written fastest motivational book and is featured in Guinness Book of World Records.

Kamini Ashri is a visionary educator and career counsellor. She is the founder and the CEO of the company, ‘Career Provideress’. She provides free counselling services to over eight lakh students through her company.

Akanksha Negi is a graphic designer. She is the founder of ‘Akanksha Negi Design’, a graphic design firm which specialises in bespoke invitations/stationery, identity designing, illustrations and more.

Dr. Nimal Raghavan is an environmentalist who is working to induce natural farming practices and rejuvenate nature. He restored 115 waterbodies, planted over 14 lakh trees, healed 400+ forests, made 78 rainwater harvesters and more.

Bibhu Moni Singha is a fitness expert. He is working as a professional & personal trainer, Sports & exercise nutritionist, Strength conditioning coach. As a Ph.D scholar, he is awarded the “India's Best Fitness Trainer of the Year 2018”.

Anshumman Joshi is the Chairman of Dhanvarsha group, an International Conglomerate. He is an Entrepreneur, philanthropist and a lot more. He is regarded as the ‘Saviour of Cooperative Banking’.

Raghav Sharma is a product developer and a robotics Engineer. He founded the Stem Gurukul, a learning centre focused on teaching and implementing technical applications related to STEM and Robotics.

Sukhdeep Singh is a BFSI professional and Founder of CFIL- a leading M&A Consulting firm. Conducts Complimentary Financial Literacy Workshops, as CSR. He is a Marathoner, Triathlete and founder of many Fitness groups.

Sravya Ratakonda is an aspiring entrepreneur and co-founder of a stealth start-up that promotes empowerment. She hold her Master’s Degree in MS and MBA. She founded a start-up related to clothing and apparel.

Dr. Komal Chandra Joshi is an experienced educational leader who worked on various levels. He published more than 20 national and international research papers. He is a National Awardee of Dr. S. Radhakrishnan Memorial National Teacher & Media Network Award and more.

Niralee Shah is an Entrepreneur whose vision is to create 100 World Leaders. She is the founder of Image Building and Etiquette Mapping, which is focused on delivering quality training to corporates and organisations.

Dr.Ramchandra Swami is an educationist, a teacher, freelance writer and a philanthropist. He was honoured by the govt. of Rajasthan and is alsoawarded the ‘Best Teacher Award’ for his contribution towards education.

Dr.Ahtisham Aziz is a rising author, educationist and YouTuber. He authored two anthologies ‘Jazbat ye tere mere’ and ‘Dash of Sunshine’. He was awarded a doctorate by the Aligarh Muslim University, for his research, in 2016.

Aayat Irfan is a teen author, poet and blogger. She is the first Indian Mozambican blogger on Voices of Youth - UNICEF. She is the winner of Bloomsday 2021 Poem competition held by the Irish embassy.

Sandeep Bogra is a Life & Relationship Coach, Motivational speaker, certified Numerologist and Bestselling author on Amazon. He founded ‘Someone you need’ in 2012, a life and relationship counselling & coaching service.

Manoj Kumar Nishchint is the Founder and the President of the NGO named “Progressive Youth Society (Regd.)”, which focuses on various areas. He also authored a Dogri book on travelogues named ‘RAM RACHNA’.

Vedant Parashar is the youngest author, national and international record holder, science aficionado and a chess enthusiast. He authored two books, “Bedtime stories – A book by a Kid for Kids” and “Children’s Story and Poetry”.

Anupama Dalmia is a blogger, author, serial entrepreneur, social influencer, choreographer, mentor and the mother for her loving daughter. She has written over 150 posts related to various topics, featured in Momspresso and more.

Subham Raj Sharma is an Entrepreneur and an innovator. He founded two companies and backed #TheYoungestEntrepreneur 2019 award. He was invited as a guest speaker by various institutions.

Ujjal Adhikary is an aeronautical engineer by profession. He is also a faculty member of Space Development Nexus. He set a World record as the youngest aerospace-chartered engineer, in 2021. He received various awards.

Mukka Obul Reddy is the founder& CMD of Honeyy Group, the most-trusted real estate brand in Andhra Pradesh. It provided employment for 500+ employees. It is the only company with 100+ projects in AP, Telangana and Karnataka.

Ripple Hamza is a corporate lawyer experienced in multiple jurisdictions around the world. He is the founder and senior partner at Confrere Global Legale. He is also a mentor, business strategist and an investor in many start-ups.

Saurabh Ahuja is a content writer, story/dialogue & screenplay writer, lyricist, editor and director. His recent movie, ‘The Guilt’ is streaming in MX player and getting rave reviews. He received various domestic & international awards.

Vishwas Anand is an international multi- award- winning B2B marketing expert handling large-scale thought leadership marketing projects at Infosys Knowledge institute. He is a jury member for international awards.

Rajesh Kumar K is the founder of Studie’O 7, an Indian Salon Chain spread across 40+ cities in South India, with 70+ branches. They provide a wide range of skin, beauty, makeup, nail art and hair services from well-trained stylists.

Mr. Yogendra Singh Rathore is one of India’s Top NLP Expert, Author, Entrepreneur and Mental wellness Coach. He has inspired more than 5 Million Lives through his seminars, Webinars and Videos. He spoke on TedX and Josh Talks.

Susmita Das Gupta is an Indian speciality Tea Curator, and a Tea artist. She teaches the art of making and drinking fine tea. She is the founder of ‘Tea with Susmita’, a tea training, tea consulting and tea travel organisation.

Shailender Tripathi is a visionary entrepreneur and a result oriented professional with over 11 years of experience in Sales and Marketing Key Account Management, Distributor Channel Management, Sales Promotion & Management.

Svetlana khiyungdzuzu Domino is a criminal defense counsel and the founder of Elohim. She represented a wide range of national and international clients and won numerous criminal cases. She received various honours and accolades.

Dr. R. Venugopalan is a revered Guru Academician, Humanitarian, Conscious Awakener, Atiashrami, Astrologer, Author, Marmani, Yoga Shiromani, Motivational Speaker, Corporate Trainer, Spiritual Thinker and more.

Gajanan Shirke is a hotel consultant with years of experience in the hospitality industry. He was an appointed as an expert consultant for The Eighth meeting of the Board of Studies for Hotel Management & Catering Technology.

Meghna Joshi is a Social Entrepreneur and a certified life coach. Her start-up SWAN (Skilled Workforce Advancing Nation) Livelihood aims at empowering youth through specially crafted training programmes & counselling sessions.

Dr. Hemant Jaisingh (University Gold-Medalist) is a multi-award winner for introducing new Treatment technique,Nerve chikitsa. He is a Rheumatologist, a Paediatric Nutritionist, a Clinical research scientist &an Author.

Kritika Seth is a passionate educator working to bring a change in the education pattern by adopting innovative ways of teaching and creating a healthy school environment. She received various awards and appreciations for her work.

B Polamma is a social activist. She worked for various causes like literacy mission, health care programs and making women self-sufficient. She wants to make all the women and families, financially strong and employed.

Maria Suzette Martins is an artist by profession with a passion to try new things out. She wanted to rejuvenate the culture of Goa and so, she founded “Mum’s Kitchen” for serving the exclusive flavours of Goa in its true ethnic style.

Dr. Ajay Mandal is a doctor, social activist, social reformer, writer and a poet. He has been helping numerous poor people for 10 years. He is providing free treatment from 3 years to serve the society and has received various awards.

Vani Pradeep is Director (India) for the WPCI Poetry forum, Author, and International Poet. She researched for 4 years and has published a book: ‘Soul Feeder'. She is the founder of 'Bold Inspiring Stories' (BIS) on Facebook.

Abirlal Mukherjee (Mukhopadhyay)is an Indian author, administrator, researcher, human rights activist, and teacher. He has written more than ten books and over one hundred fifty anthologies at the age of twenty-one.

Moitreyee Das is a strong supporter of promoting Rural Tourism in a sustainable manner. She has promoted the rural lifestyle, culture, rich heritage of the state to make village communities empowered, throughout her career.

Raashika Kulshreshtha is a Chef, Entrepreneur and a Social Activist who is working towards feeding India to make sure no one sleeps with an empty belly. As a chef, she is also responsible for feeding hungry people, she believes.

Sylvia Fernandes is an Author, Spiritual Doctor, Counsellor, winner of Golden book Awards, Women Leadership Awards 2022 and more. She’s on a mission to transform the lives of people and "know their essence of who I AM."

Sitara Suresh Naidu is the founder of The Millennial Hub, a global digital magazine and digital marketing firm. She also worked closely with a project by the UNDP that aims at supporting students from the rural sector.

Heena Sehrawat is the founder of ‘The Heena Realty Makers’, a real estate engagements company. Her vision for the realty sector is incredible as she vouches to create innovative opportunities for aspirants seeking careers in real estate.

Dr.Khushbu Pandya is India’s first Social Media Doctorate holder, NET Certified Educator and a Digital Creator. She founded ‘Konvophilia Communications Pvt. Ltd’, a creative social media agency helping creators & brands globally.

Adv. Ranjan Tomar is a globally renowned young leader. Through his efforts via RTI, he has been able to bring down the poaching numbers of various animals significantly including Tigers, Elephants, and Snow Leopards etc. In India.

Rachna Kacker is a Holistic Mentor & a Decluttering Expert. She authored the Book, ‘How to Increase your Net worth’, which stood as the Best-seller. She was awarded the PIFA – Power Women Award in 2021, for her work.

C R Venkatesh is a businessperson, Founder, Managing Director and CEO of Dot Com Infoway, a leading Indian web app & mobile app Development Company. He is also the co-founder of Magzter Inc. and Thooya Innovations.

Ranjana Singhal is a food entrepreneur from Delhi. She established fine dining restaurants, ‘That’s Y Food’ and ‘On the Go’. She is presently running Café Totaram, with a North Indian and a continental menu, in Coimbatore.

Sanjeev Kumar Tyagi is a Chartered Engineer by IE (India) and a professional engineer certified by the Institution of Engineers. In recognition of his services, he was honoured by various District Administrations for six times.

Radha Shree Singh is adirector and an educationist who is skilled in Strategic planning, business strategy and leadership. In recognition of her services, she was honoured with Women Entrepreneur (2017) and Naari Samman.

Vipin Kumar Sharma is the Founder, COO and CRO of Brilix, a community platform for millions of people. He was listed amongst the top 50 students of the world by UNESCO and Chegg. He received the ‘Young Scientist Award’ and more.

Omkar Prasad Baidya is a physician and a medical teacher, working in ESI Medical College, Joka, Kolkata. He also published books on moral philosophy, universal ethics and world peace. He received various awards for his work.

Garima Mishra is a passionate researcher, an author, inventor and an enthusiastic problem-solver. She is the author of the book, ‘Be the woman of impact’. She was honoured with awards like ‘IAF Woman of Excellence, 2021’ and more.

Dr. Dinesh Sabnis is a Senior Educationist, Sports Mentor & Author. He was also honoured with prestigious Peace Commemorative Medal in United Nations Geneva Office. He authored his maiden book, ‘Sports Coaching-Simplified’.

CE Dr Sumanta Bhattacharya is a Research Scholar at MAKAUT and a Policy Analyst. He was awarded a record in ‘Bravo International Book of Records’ for being an expert in policy-making and excellence in Education.

Akta Sehgal is a Financial Mentor and a social activist who is dedicated to creating financial awareness in Women and Kids. She is the founder of Manas Wealth, Motherhood Club, Mcube, Kiddo mentoring and Vanvas Craft.

Waseem Hanief is a renowned educationist and a social activist. He won various national and international awards in the field of Education. He is a motivational speaker and educational trainer.

Pragati Dipendra Awad is the Sarpanch of Wani Gram Panchayat. He developed Zilla Parishad schools and introduced digital Education for children in hilly areas. He contributed to development through various govt. schemes.

Boddu Harsha is a student at the Birla Institute of Technology and Sciences, Pilani. He is one of the 45 delegates selected across the nation from IITs, IIMs and NLUs for attending INLT’2022.

Smitha Nair is an educationist. She is working as a Principal in the Upanishad school in Indore. She is a poet by passion, a music lover and a teacher. She has won many accolades for her contribution to the field of Education.

Gaanappriya is a scientist, a writer and a social worker. She volunteers with team DESH for bringing out the sagas of valor by Indian Defence Forces. Shewon ‘Indian Inspirational Women Award’ from Dr. Kiran Bedi IPS and more.

Dr. R Jayakarthik is an associate professor in Computer Science dept. in Saveetha College of Liberal Arts & Sciences, SIMATS. She prove her excellence in teaching & research. She published over 45 research papers in various journals.

Preetha Gunasekar is a Literacy Consultant and Cognitive Development Consultant. She helps parents to provide more support to their children to make them more confident, intelligent and happy who can contribute to society.

Raj Kishore Mishra is an Electrical Engineering Graduate from IIT, BHU, Varanasi. His book, ‘Pradushan’ was declared as the first Hindi poetry book on comprehensive details of pollution. He writes books on technical issues.

Dr.Namita Naxmi Jagaddeb is a lecturer, essayist and a social activist. She made her mark as a successful bilingual poet and a translator in Odia and English. She follows her passion of creative writing, despite her profession.

Ghulam sakhi Aqili is a social activist. He established a private high school and a private kindergarten to provide high quality care and education to the students.

Ipsita Dash is an architect, Sustainability consultant, writer and a social worker. She did her Masters in Sustainable Environmental design from AA School of Architecture, London. She authored the novel, "Ploughing the Mirage".

Dr Vijay Viraj, an Entrepreneur, Sales Coach and Founder & CEO of ‘Bada Employee' organisation is helping people to grow stress-free in the job with entrepreneur mind-set, by making their dreams of growth and increased salary real.

Ms. Esther Niharika Indurkar is a Mind-set Transformation Coach and a first generation entrepreneur. She is the Maharashtra State President for Education Policy for ALL and the Founding Member of Indian Coaching Federation.

Dr. Karen Terry Raza is an Entrepreneur, a Model and a Philanthropist. She is Mrs.Maharashtra Empress of Maharashtra Winner-2021. She is also the Ambassador of Peace’ and is honoured with various titles.

Dipannita Deb is the founder and Director of Deestha foundation, a Psychotherapist and a Healer. She is working towards making a society free of mental health issues and uplifting humankind by fighting taboos.

Dr. Meenakshi Annamalai is a leading educationist who has been playing leadership role in Karpaga Vinayaga educational group, chennai, for the past two decades. She focuses on empowering rural youth and woman.

Rohini Rohit Gurung is an educator and a true leader who touches the lives of young learners and inspires them to achieve excellence. She inspires the team to work harder, resulting in remarkable growth for all stakeholders.

Prajya Biswas is a student of ninth standard in Narayana School, Durgapur. She won more than 100 awards from various departments of Govt. of India including ISRO and NASA in the field of science.

Vibhati Paul is an experienced digital marketer and a graphic designer working globally, giving a fine touch to create a business world full of prosperity, meaning, and a connection for all.

Swadha Shubha is an Entrepreneur, Facebook Community Leader and a Philanthropist. She is the founder of Fashionista Factory Events (FFE). She has created multiple platforms to empower the local business owners and women financially.

Shweta Tiwary created a platform named ‘Chungistore.com’ to showcase the talent of rural artisans skilled in Indian traditional weaving and art forms. Her vision is to promote all-round development of rural women of India.

Ms. Prachi Tantia is the Director of Divine Holistic Healing World. She is a Wellness Coach, Nutrition Consultant and Secretary of Surat Yoga Teacher Association. She trained over 500 Yoga certified teachers and 3000 students.

Dr. Zeba Sultan is the founder and director of Belezza Health and Beauty Services. She is also a cosmetologist, trichologist and an obesity management expert. She has also developed her own brand of skin and hair products.

Dr. Ridhi Taneja Chaudhary is a doctor and a philanthropist. She founded Elite Aesthetica by Dr.Ridhi. She pursued her PG in New Zealand where she worked with special children and utilised her academic and clinical skills to speak awareness among patients during covid pandemic.

Shambhavi Singh is a celebrity and an international healer, tarot reader, numerologist and a life coach. She is also a colour therapy expert and a Vaastu consultant. Her aim is to serve the society through tarot sessions and meditation.

Anchal Sharma is a cancer survivor, founder of Meals of Happiness charitable trust, founder of ‘CanHeal LLP’ and a Josh talks’ speaker. She served 2 million meals during COVID and sponsored three cancer surgeries.

Jagdeep Narayan Kumar is the director of Vedanta international Academy. He is awarded the ‘Golden Director of the year, 2020’, ‘Rastraprerna award, 2021’, ‘Sarc brilliance award,2022’ and many more.

Dr.Sanjeev Kumar is an Associate Professor in the Department of English at Dr.Bhim Rao Ambedkar College Delhi University. He holds two M.Phil. Degrees and one Honorary Doctorate. He received numerous awards.

Jasleen Bharij is a communication and personality enhancement coach. She is a volunteer of the London-based NGO, ‘AgamGosaiManavSeva (AGMS)’ foundation, which provided her with global exposure of humanitarian projects.

Counsellor Rima K is an author, women & child counsellor and a Tarot card specialist. She has been awarded ‘the strongest women’ for her psychic abilities and fitness mantras around the globe in Uttarakhand in the year 2019.

Dr.Sanjeew Kumar Chowdhary is a plastic surgeon by profession. He is working as Professor of Surgery in medical college. He authored three books of hindi poems and was featured in International book of world records and more.

Shwetha Sisodiya is the founder and Managing Director of Skin Ethics, a cosmetic and beauty product-manufacturing firm. She provides customized products and cosmetic solutions. She is a Biotechnologist & researcher.

Nirav Rajendra kumar Soni is an educator in Ahmedabad. He is an expert in teaching biology for students preparing for the NEET exam, in English and Gujarati Medium. He bagged multiple awards for his research within a few years.

Ruplekha Sinha Roy is the founder of Lotus Rescue, a peace, education, culture & creativity society. She has also been the President of Lotus Rescue since 10 years. It focuses on helping underprivileged women & children.

A T Rajkumar is an Entrepreneur, researcher and an author. He is the founder of itsonlymind.com, whichfocuses on providing guaranteed happiness through a mind technique. He authored two award-winning books on mind.

Nabeel Ahmed Baig is a trainer, motivational speaker, counsellor and an NLP practitioner. He is also a master parenting coach. He has won the Leadership Icon Award for the best motivational speaker and trainer in Bangalore.

Pravin Balakisan Biyani is the founder of Biyani group of Education. They reached 10,000 students within 7 years. With Learnbix, they are targeting students all over the country through online teaching at an affordable cost.

Swayam Pragyan kar is the director of Raghu Patee Estate Holding Pvt. Ltd. She is kind and compassionate. She believes that she is the happiest person because she has the ability to love everybody.

Dr. Syed Abdul Majid Shah is a social activist with a construction background. He carried out major construction works at Srinagar International Airport. He has been appreciated at various airports by Airports Authority of India. He was also honoured with various awards.

Dr. M Saratha is a philanthropist who is focused on helping people. She is the founder of Seven Rays foundation, which is focused to supply every underprivileged child and woman with education and innovative healthcare.

Bhaskar Sen, CEO, MD of Bcc shipping and shipbuilding Ltd India has received many international and national awards. He attended many global conferences on Indo-British partnerships. He visited many countries for furtherance of shipbuilding.

